LUXE AI Launches First Lifestyle Operating System to Transform How Affluent Consumers Live, Travel, Dine, and Spend

Experience an intuitive concierge app that knows your calendar, your cards, and your taste—turning disconnected data into personalized recommendations

Your data is the most valuable asset you own—but right now, it's working for advertisers, not for you. We're flipping that equation with LUXE AI, the future of lifestyle intelligence” — Nyah Chapman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine this: You're headed to New York in a few weeks. Before you even open a browser, a notification appears with a full itinerary exploring your favorite things.The bagel spot you saved on Instagram last year. A spa booking because your calendar shows back-to-back meetings and your Whoop says your recovery score is tanking. And a dinner reservation at a Michelin-starred restaurant that accepts your Amex points.No searching. No chatbots. No asking.Your preferences, calendar, wearables, and data all working together in one intuitive platform.All you have to do is hit Reserve This is life with LUXE AI. LUXE AI™ has officially launched its digital concierge platform, the first layer of a lifestyle operating system designed to transform how affluent consumers discover, decide, and experience everyday living.Mass affluent and aspirational affluent consumers (those earning $100,000 to $250,000 annually) expect more from digital platforms. They travel frequently, manage two to five rewards credit cards, use lifestyle apps from OpenTable to Amex to Chase, and often wear health devices like Whoop or Apple Watch. Yet their valuable data sits scattered across apps that power advertising instead of personalization.The consumer AI market has exploded, with AI tools now reaching 700 million people worldwide. But there's a problem: most AI tools are reactive. They wait for you to ask. They help you draft emails, connect your Canva, sync your Adobe, at best they are productivity tools that ignore your lifestyle and life's most valuable asset: your time.Meanwhile, 87% of affluent consumers say they feel overwhelmed managing their lifestyle—juggling reservations, rewards, travel, and experiences across dozens of disconnected apps.LUXE AI is different. It's a proactive system that reaches out to you, anticipating needs before you articulate them.Today's digital landscape fails affluent consumers in three ways. Generic AI hallucinates: OpenAI's own tests show ChatGPT's latest reasoning models fabricate information 33% to 79% of the time. Google shows whoever paid to rank first. Legacy media like Vogue delivers editorial driven by partnerships, not your preferences.Nothing is truly curated for you."Users don't want a platform they can search. They want a platform that knows them," said Nyah Chapman, Founder and CEO of LUXE AI. "Nobody knows you better than your data. We're building infrastructure that elevates the human experience with verifiable structured data."LUXE AI connects your behavioral data and lifestyle accounts to deliver personalized recommendations across hotels, dining, retail, experiences, and rewards.At launch, users connect their accounts to build an iGraph™, a proprietary intelligence profile that maps who you are and how you live, work, and play. Unlike generic AI trained on the entire internet, iGraph™ synthesizes your calendar patterns, spending behavior, travel history, health metrics, saved content, and stated preferences into a unified identity layer.At its core is Luxy, your dedicated AI concierge powered by Monet™, the first LuxeLanguageModel™. Monet is trained on over 5 million proprietary data points curated over four years through LUXE AI's editorial newsletter serving 100,000 affluent subscribers. Because Monet draws from verified, curated luxury data rather than web-scraped content, it delivers recommendations grounded in reality, not hallucinations.The CEO and Founder is Nyah Chapman, an advertising executive and data engineer with 15+ years in the luxury industry, having worked with Gucci, Tom Ford, Modern Luxury Media, and Sotheby's International Realty. In late 2025, Chapman won the City of Miami Beach Pitch Competition, earning support for LUXE AI's soft launch during Art Basel Miami.LUXE AI has onboarded 8,000 beta testers, with thousands more on the reservation list. The platform prioritizes data transparency and trust; every user is a verified human, ensuring a premium, spam-free experience.The launch is rolling out city by city: Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Aspen, Phoenix, and Dallas.About LUXE AILUXE AI sits at the intersection of AI, Search, and Fintech as the first intuitive lifestyle operating system that transforms behavioral data and connected accounts into highly personalized recommendations for intelligent living. Founded by Nyah Chapman, the company is part of Google for Startups, NVIDIA Inception, Neo4j Startup Program, and Stripe's startup program, with pre-seed investment from Gener8tor.

