NSFAS briefs media on preparations for the 2026 academic year, 6 Jan

Presented by: Dr Mugwena Maluleke, NSFAS Acting Board Chairperson  
Date: Tuesday, 6 January 2026  
Time: 10h00  
Venue: GCIS Hatfield Offices, Pretoria

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cordially invites members of the media and stakeholders to a media briefing to be addressed by the NSFAS Board Chairperson, Dr Mugwena Maluleke.

The briefing will outline NSFAS’s comprehensive preparations for the 2026 academic year, with a focus on funding disbursements and registration support for all universities and TVET colleges. Dr Maluleke will provide detailed guidance on key processes, timelines, and responsibilities, covering:

  • NSFAS 2026 applications status and statistics
  • Submission of 2025 academic results and continuing-student funding decisions
  • NSFAS funding decisions and eligible lists
  • 2026 admissions, registration data submissions, and validations
  • Allowance distribution arrangements for the 2026 academic year
  • 2026 qualification code updates
  • The 2026 disbursement schedule

Additional topics will include support measures for institutions and students during the registration period, and the streamlined appeals process.

Media enquires:

E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za

