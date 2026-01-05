NSFAS briefs media on preparations for the 2026 academic year, 6 Jan

Presented by: Dr Mugwena Maluleke, NSFAS Acting Board Chairperson

Date: Tuesday, 6 January 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: GCIS Hatfield Offices, Pretoria

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cordially invites members of the media and stakeholders to a media briefing to be addressed by the NSFAS Board Chairperson, Dr Mugwena Maluleke.

The briefing will outline NSFAS’s comprehensive preparations for the 2026 academic year, with a focus on funding disbursements and registration support for all universities and TVET colleges. Dr Maluleke will provide detailed guidance on key processes, timelines, and responsibilities, covering:

NSFAS 2026 applications status and statistics

Submission of 2025 academic results and continuing-student funding decisions

NSFAS funding decisions and eligible lists

2026 admissions, registration data submissions, and validations

Allowance distribution arrangements for the 2026 academic year

2026 qualification code updates

The 2026 disbursement schedule

Additional topics will include support measures for institutions and students during the registration period, and the streamlined appeals process.

We look forward to your participation

Media enquires:

E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za

