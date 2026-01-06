Dealer Funnel Appoints Industry Veteran Shane Born as Chief Revenue Officer

Shane Born - CRO, Dealer Funnel

Veteran executive brings deep dealer insight to support Dealer Funnel’s next phase of growth and platform expansion.

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealer Funnel today announced that automotive industry veteran Shane Born has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective at the start of the new year.Born brings more than 20 years of experience from ProMax, where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and previously led the company’s sales organization. Throughout his career, Born has worked closely with dealerships nationwide, developing a deep understanding of dealer operations, workflows, and what retailers need from modern automotive technology.“I’ve spent my career using technology and automation to simplify dealer workflows and drive efficiencies,” said Born. “Dealer Funnel’s proprietary AI applies innovation in practical, dealer-first ways—engaging every customer professionally in real time while maximizing conversion through intelligent, customizable lead nurturing. My decision to join the company was further reinforced by the strength of the executive team and Dealer Funnel’s growing reputation across the automotive industry.”“Shane’s perspective comes from years of working alongside dealers, sales teams, and technology partners,” said Geoffery Wise, Co-Founder of Dealer Funnel. “That experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale.”Troy Spring, Co-Founder of Dealer Funnel, added, “Shane knows this space exceptionally well. His leadership and understanding of dealer realities align perfectly with our mission and where Dealer Funnel is headed.”Born joins an experienced leadership group that includes Matt Kelly, Kenny Calhoun, and Dan Moore as Dealer Funnel continues to expand its platform and customer footprint.Dealer Funnel is a holistic communications platform that unifies SMS, telephony, email, chat, voice, and video into a single ecosystem, powered by flexible marketing automation and AI-driven engines designed to help dealers engage, convert, and retain customers more effectively.Dealer Funnel is headquartered in Sanford, Florida, at 5739 Byron Anthony Place, Sanford, FL 32771.

