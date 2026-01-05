KeifeRx to Present at Sachs Neuroscience Forum and Biotech Showcase During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

KeifeRx, announced that Chief Executive Officer Chris Hoyt will be speaking at two leading investor events during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference week.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeifeRx, a biopharmaceutical company developing oral, brain-penetrant kinase inhibitors for neurodegenerative diseases that restore autophagy and reduce neuroinflammation, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Chris Hoyt will be speaking at two leading investor events in San Francisco during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference week.Mr. Hoyt will present at the Sachs Associates 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum on Sunday, January 11, 2026 ( https://www.sachsforum.com/9nif-about.html ), and at Biotech Showcase on January 12, 2026 ( https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/about/ ). Both events take place in San Francisco during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference week.At both events, Mr. Hoyt plans to highlight KeifeRx’s lead asset KFRX03, a selective c-ABL and c-KIT inhibitor in development for the treatment of dementia.“I’m excited for the opportunity to share KeifeRx’s progress and vision during one of the most important weeks of the year for our industry,” said Chris Hoyt, CEO of KeifeRx. “Our lead asset KFRX03 selectively targets c-ABL and c-KIT to restore autophagy and attack the three pillars of neurodegenerative diseases—microglial-mediated neuroinflammation, toxic protein build-up, and vascular damage—and has demonstrated the ability to restore cognition in mouse models of dementia. We believe this approach represents a potential new generation of treatments for patients in urgent need.”Event Details• Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum (9th Annual) — Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 4:15 PM PST — San Francisco, CA ( https://www.sachsforum.com/9nif-about.html • Biotech Showcase — Monday, January 12, 2026, at 11 AM PST — San Francisco, CA ( https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/about/ About KeifeRxKeifeRx is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated pipeline of oral, brain-penetrant kinase inhibitors designed to restore autophagy and reduce neuroinflammation in neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead candidate, KFRX03, is in development for treatment of dementia, with additional programs exploring applications across Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other CNS disorders. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology related to the use of kinase inhibitors for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with KeifeRx co-founder Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., named as one of three inventors. KeifeRx has an exclusive license to intellectual property from Georgetown University. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com Investor ContactChris HoytCEO, KeifeRx, Inc.c.hoyt@keiferx.com

