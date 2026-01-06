DatabaseUSA Releases National City Report on U.S. Business Growth and Decline in 2025

New findings highlight the metropolitan areas gaining momentum and those facing increased economic pressure

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DatabaseUSA today released its annual National City-Level Business Growth and Decline Report, offering a detailed look at which urban centers are experiencing the strongest surge in new business formation, and which are seeing the sharpest contraction. The analysis reflects shifting migration patterns, evolving economic conditions, and the changing geography of entrepreneurship across the United States.The report provides a clear view into the cities where business activity is expanding rapidly and those where economic headwinds are contributing to business closures or slowed formation.Top 5 U.S. Cities Showing the Highest Business Growth• Miami, FL• Orlando, FL• Houston, TX• Austin, TX• Phoenix, AZHigh-growth cities shared several common drivers. Miami continued to lead the nation due to sustained domestic migration, strong entrepreneurial activity, and significant investment in hospitality, real estate, and service industries. Orlando benefited from population growth, tourism recovery, and expanding entertainment and service sectors. Houston and Austin both showed strong momentum driven by corporate relocations, regional economic diversification, and a steady influx of new residents. Phoenix emerged as a high-growth market as affordability, in-migration from higher-cost states, and expanding construction and service industries supported new business formation.Top 5 U.S. Cities Showing the Greatest Business Decline• San Antonio, TX• Seattle, WA• Washington, DC• Birmingham, AL• Philadelphia, PACities experiencing the steepest decline reflected a combination of structural economic constraints and demographic shifts. San Antonio and Seattle faced rising operating costs and slower population inflows. Washington, DC saw continued contraction tied to reduced in-person office activity and service-sector adjustments. Birmingham experienced challenges linked to slower economic diversification and business turnover. Philadelphia reflected pressures from legacy industries, commercial real estate adjustments, and cautious small business formation.About DatabaseUSADatabaseUSA provides one of the most accurate and up-to-date U.S. business databases available, compiled from multiple sources and triple verified for quality. Our data supports market research, business development, site selection, customer acquisition, email marketing, sales intelligence, and other essential growth strategies. With advanced AI data enrichment and tools for both public and private sector leaders, DatabaseUSA helps organizations target the right audiences and uncover new opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.