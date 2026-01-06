Laurence Grant's The Legend of Confuse-us Achieves Amazon #1 Bestseller Status in Multiple Humor Categories

The Legend of Confuse-us by Laurence Grant

Timeless Bathroom Wisdom from the Ancient Scholar Earns Nearly Universal Five-Star Reviews

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laurence Grant has achieved a remarkable milestone with his debut humor book, The Legend of Confuse-us: Timeless Bathroom Wisdom from the Ancient Scholar, reaching #1 Bestseller status on Amazon in the categories Puns and Wordplay Humor; Parodies; and Cultural, Ethnic, and Regional Humor. Published in September 2025, the book has quickly resonated with readers nationwide.The book's origin story is as unconventional as its content. While working as a traveling salesman selling nutritional products to health food stores, Grant encountered a hand-written sign in a store restroom that read: "If you sprinkle when you tinkle, please be neat and wipe the seat." That moment of unexpected humor sparked the idea for an entire book of bathroom wisdom, delivered with the gravitas of an ancient philosopher."My hope is that people will laugh and learn simultaneously," Grant explains. "Proper bathroom etiquette is just as important for the user as it is for those responsible for the bathroom's upkeep. I want to help families teach their children and loved ones how important this message is for a harmonious home, workplace, and proper bathroom visits everywhere."The Legend of Confuse-us transforms an everyday topic into comedic gold while delivering genuinely practical advice. The book's unique approach to a universal experience has struck a chord with men and women seeking both entertainment and household harmony—a gift book that's as likely to spark laughter as it is to end bathroom battles once and for all.The Legend of Confuse-us: Timeless Bathroom Wisdom from the Ancient Scholar is available in multiple formats on Amazon and other major online retailers. Connect with Laurence Grant on Facebook Instagram , and The Legend of Confuse-us channel on YouTube, and for more information about his work, visit https://Confuse-us.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.