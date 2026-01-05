Raincatcher Advises AquaWorks DBO on Its Acquisition by Apex Companies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincatcher, a national mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving small to mid-size businesses, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to AquaWorks DBO, Inc. in its acquisition by Apex Companies, LLC, a national multidisciplinary engineering and consulting platform.Founded in 2004, AquaWorks DBO is an award-winning civil and environmental engineering firm specializing in decentralized water and wastewater treatment systems for small-volume producers. For more than 20 years, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering cost-effective, regulatory-compliant, modular solutions to municipalities, water and wastewater districts, developers, and facilities requiring system expansion or upgrades.After a deliberate evaluation of potential partners, AquaWorks DBO selected Apex for its national scale, complementary technical capabilities, and shared commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions.“After more than two decades of building AquaWorks DBO, this was a decision we approached with great care,” said Adam Sommers, President of AquaWorks DBO. “Partnering with Apex allows us to expand our reach and bring our modular treatment systems to a much broader geographic footprint, while continuing to deliver the quality and reliability our clients expect. With Apex’s resources and expertise, we’re also able to offer a broader range of services to better meet our customers’ evolving needs.”The partnership positions AquaWorks DBO to accelerate growth, expand service offerings, and scale its proven modular wastewater solutions nationwide, while maintaining the technical rigor and client focus that have defined the firm since its founding.“Adam and his team built a highly specialized business with meaningful differentiation in the market,” said Aaron Linnenbach of Raincatcher. “Our role was to run a disciplined, competitive process that allowed AquaWorks DBO to evaluate multiple strategic paths and ultimately choose a partner aligned with their long-term vision for growth, their team, and their clients.”The transaction reflects continued strategic investment in water and wastewater infrastructure and the growing demand for scalable, modular solutions serving rural and remote communities.About RaincatcherRaincatcher is a national M&A advisory and business brokerage firm serving small and mid-market companies. The firm guides business owners through complex M&A journeys by shaping strategy, building competitive tension, negotiating the right terms, and supporting owners from preparation to close and beyond. The Raincatcher team brings hands-on experience as founders, operators, and financial professionals, combining technical expertise with real-world perspective. Raincatcher is built on the belief that selling a business isn’t just a transaction, it’s a life-changing transition.Certain principals of Raincatcher, LLC are registered representatives offering securities and investment banking services through Britehorn Securities, a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Britehorn Securities and Raincatcher are not affiliated entities.About AquaWorks DBO, Inc.Founded in 2004, AquaWorks DBO is a civil and environmental engineering firm specializing in decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions for small-volume producers. The firm delivers modular, regulatory-compliant systems for municipalities, water and wastewater districts, developers, and facilities nationwide, offering services ranging from funding acquisition and permitting to engineering, construction oversight, and owner representation.About Apex CompaniesEstablished in 1988, Apex Companies, LLC is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with capabilities spanning water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Apex operates in all 50 states and is known for its technical expertise, operational integrity, and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that make a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

