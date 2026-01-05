The Golf Crypt Announces Palm Beach Gardens Location Coming Soon

The new location offers an upscale and innovative approach to practice with the Trackman simulator.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golf Crypt, the premier Trackman indoor golf club, today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 3804 Burns Road, Suite D, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 33410.The new facility will officially open its doors on Jan. 15, 2026. The Golf Crypt at Palm Beach Gardens will then celebrate with a grand opening event on Jan. 31, 2026. Attendees will have the opportunity to test their golf skills on the Trackman golf simulator, meet the staff, and learn more about membership details.Since 2022, The Golf Crypt has been providing an upscale and relaxing space for golfers of all experience levels. By removing the challenges of cost, weather, and availability, each location offers a private space where members can practice, play, and perform — 365 days a year. The Golf Crypt is an official franchise partner with Trackman, the most advanced simulation technology for realistic gameplay and precision data analytics for better golf practice. Trackman is also the official launch monitor system for the PGA Tour.The newest location will give members access to Trackman’s simulator technology, featuring play on more than 500 world-renowned courses along with in-depth shot analysis, a variety of performance-enhancing tools and innovative game modes. The Golf Crypt welcomes residents of Palm Beach Gardens to celebrate the opening and uncover the value of an engaging, precision-based training experience.“We’re elated to help golfers unleash their full potential at the new Palm Beach Gardens location ,” said Joseph DeVivo, owner of The Golf Crypt’s newest franchise. “With a dedicated and accessible space, along with innovative data analytics through the Trackman golf simulator, members will see their game dramatically improve.”To commemorate the opening, The Golf Crypt at Palm Beach Gardens is offering non-members access to its premium facility. This limited-time opportunity allows players to experience the impact of Trackman technology in a first-class training environment.The Golf Crypt is headquartered in Jupiter, Fla. The Palm Beach Gardens location marks the newest franchise in the premier indoor golf facility’s network, which includes locations in the Gold Coast and Treasure Coast.“We’re eager to give more golfers access to a premier training experience,” said Frank Drago, co-owner of The Golf Crypt franchise company. “The grand opening of the Palm Beach Gardens location marks another step in connecting golfers to the power of Trackman in a facility designed for the ultimate play and practice experience. Players will be amazed at this unparalleled, meticulous golf experience through Trackman’s advanced golf simulation technology.”About The Golf CryptFounded by Frank Drago and Heidi Zazza, The Golf Crypt is a premier private golf training sanctuary designed by golfers for golfers. With 24/7 access to its indoor facilities, members can enjoy upscale and relaxing sessions honing their gameplay without the challenges of affordability, weather, and available public options. The Golf Crypt is powered by Trackman simulator, the most advanced golf simulation technology that improves skills through realistic play and data-driven analytics. For additional information, visit GolfCrypt.com

