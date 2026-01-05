TangGene Appoints Former GSK Senior Executive Dr. Catherine Angell Sohn as Senior Strategic Advisor to the CEO

TangGene names former GSK SVP Catherine Sohn as Senior Strategic Advisor, strengthening leadership as it advances a first-in-class in-vivo CD8⁺ Treg therapy.

TangGene’s in-vivo CD8⁺ Treg approach has the potential to restore immune balance in a more targeted and durable way, representing a meaningful shift in how autoimmune disease may be treated.” — Harvey Cantor, MD, TangGene Co-Founder

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TangGene , Inc., a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class, in-vivo CD8⁺ regulatory T cell (Treg) therapy for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other major autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Catherine Angell Sohn, PharmD, as Senior Strategic Advisor to the CEO.Dr. Sohn is a biopharmaceutical industry executive, former senior vice president at GlaxoSmithKline, current Board Director, and an Advisor to life science companies. She is an independent Director on the Boards of Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT), Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MAZE) and BioEclipse Therapeutics (private) where she brings commercialization, business development and corporate governance expertise to the boardroom. She is Chair of the Compensation and Nomination/Governance Committees at Altimmune and Maze respectively. She has a reputation as a strategic thinker with the ability to drive a strong interface between research & development and marketing. Dr. Sohn is also a member of the Science History Institute Board of Directors and Adjunct Professor at UCSF, her alma mater.Dr. Sohn brings more than 30 years of industry experience spanning product strategy and valuation, global commercialization, business development, and launch execution for innovative therapies. At GSK, she served on the global executive leadership team in Consumer Healthcare and led U.S. and global business development, successfully completing multiple transactions that delivered significant commercial impact. Earlier, she held senior strategic roles in pharmaceuticals, including leading global strategic product development for cardiovascular, metabolic and pulmonary therapeutic areas and the launch of a major cardiovascular franchise exceeding $1 billion in annual sales. She also launched SmithKline Beecham’s first U.S. vaccine business and helped shape the global vaccine pipeline.Her impact has been recognized across the industry and academics. Dr. Sohn was the UCSF “Distinguished Alumnus of the Year” in 2000, received the prestigious Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association "Woman of the Year" award in 2003, received the Licensing Executive Society’s Frank Barnes Mentoring Award in 2009 and the HBA EuroExcellence Award in 2012. Dr. Sohn was recognized as one of the “Pharma Voice 100 most inspiring people in the Life Science Industry” in 2016.Dr. Sohn will support TangGene’s strategic initiatives and is expected to join the Company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Board Director following completion of the next financing.“TangGene is pioneering a first-in-class, in-vivo CD8⁺ Treg therapy that activates and expands tissue-specific, HLA-E-restricted CD8⁺ regulatory T cells,” said Harvey Cantor, MD, TangGene Co-Founder and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, and the Baruj Benacerraf Professor of Immunology and Microbiology at Harvard Medical School. “This approach has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for autoimmune diseases by restoring immune balance in a more targeted and durable way.”“I am pleased to join TangGene as a senior strategic advisor to the CEO and to work with a team of world-class co-founders, scientists, and experienced entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Sohn. “I look forward to supporting the company as it advances through IND-enabling studies and toward a first-in-human trial.”“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sohn to TangGene at this pivotal moment in our trajectory,” said Jinfeng Tang, TangGene Co-Founder and CEO. “Cathy is widely respected for her ability to translate breakthrough science into successful therapies. Her strategic insight, track record of value-creating partnerships, and strong network across the biopharmaceutical and investment communities will accelerate our progress toward clinical development and long-term success.”“Dr. Sohn’s experience across both large global and early-stage biopharmaceutical companies will be invaluable as we advance toward commercialization,” added Xiaolei Tang, MD, PhD, TangGene Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. “I look forward to working closely with her to translate our breakthrough science into a transformative therapy, which has demonstrated complete disease recovery and durable remission in animal models of Multiple Sclerosis.”About TangGeneTangGene is a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class, in-vivo CD8⁺ Treg cell therapy designed to restore immune tolerance and potentially cure autoimmune diseases. TangGene’s lead program, TG-MS01, targets Multiple Sclerosis using a scalable, off-the-shelf nanoparticle approach to reprogram dendritic cells and activate tissue-specific, HLA-E-restricted CD8⁺ Tregs. The company is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.For more information, visit www.tanggene.com

