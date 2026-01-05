CU*SOUTH Partners with Posh to Bring Responsible, Human-Like AI to Credit Unions

Collaboration will expand self-service, empower staff and elevate member experiences across the CU*SOUTH network.

We’re excited to see our credit unions use these AI capabilities to serve members faster, support employees and strengthen relationships.” — Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and services for credit unions, today announced a strategic partnership with Posh , the banking-focused AI company whose unified platform powers secure, human-like self-service and staff enablement. Together, CU*SOUTH and Posh will help credit unions meet members where they are, on the phone, online and in-app, while keeping institutions firmly in control of data, branding and outcomes.Through this partnership, CU*SOUTH clients gain access to Posh’s voice and digital AI, that’s built specifically for financial institutions, to streamline routine requests, shorten wait times and free staff for higher-value conversations. Credit unions benefit from faster responses and more consistent service as employees gain modern tools for knowledge lookup, training and guided workflows. For Posh, the collaboration opens new pathways to serve credit unions that value cooperative ownership, operational transparency and practical rollouts that show results quickly.CU*SOUTH exists to grow strong credit unions with reliable core technology, collaborative partnerships and essential services like accounting, collections and IT management. By adding a trusted AI partner to its ecosystem, CU*SOUTH extends that mission and helps credit unions improve availability, reduce friction and deliver the kind of always-on support members expect, without losing the human touch that defines the movement.Posh powers self-service, supports employees and personalizes experiences though a unified AI platform built for financial institutions by AI and financial experts. And, they empower credit unions and banks to deliver the most human-like AI experiences while striking the right balance between cutting-edge intelligence and complete control. The company’s solutions span voice and digital channels with conversational, generative and agentic capabilities that integrate with existing systems and workflows.“We’re proud to partner with CU*SOUTH to help credit unions get to the heart of AI, delivering unique member experiences while equipping staff with modern tools,” said Karan Kashyap, Co-Founder and CEO of Posh. “Together, we can bring secure, human-like self-service to everyday interactions and give frontline teams the assistance they need to go above and beyond for their members.”“CU*SOUTH is committed to practical innovation that moves the needle for credit unions,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “Posh has earned its reputation in financial services by pairing smart automation with institutional control. We’re excited to see our credit unions use these AI capabilities to serve members faster, support employees and strengthen relationships.”###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com About PoshPosh empowers financial institutions to elevate member and employee experiences through intelligent AI solutions that combine conversational, generative, and agentic capabilities for deeper engagement, smarter service, and greater autonomy. With over 100 financial institution clients and over 200 products deployed, Posh’s purpose-built platform spans voice, digital, training and knowledge channels, delivering transformative self-service, employee enablement, and operational efficiency. Learn more at https://www.posh.ai/

