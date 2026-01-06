EASTON SELECT GROUP EXPANDS INTO CONNECTICUT WITH ACQUISITION OF BLUE WAVE POOL SERVICE AND SUPPLIES

Marks Easton Select Group’s first Connecticut company and expands commercial pool service capabilities across southern New England and Metro New York

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national platform of premium pool service, construction, and related services, today announced the acquisition of Blue Wave Pool Service and Supplies, Inc., a South-Central Connecticut-based provider of residential and commercial pool service, renovation, inspection, and training.The acquisition marks Easton Select Group’s first entry into Connecticut, further expanding its presence across southern New England and into the Metro New York area, while strengthening its ability to serve both residential customers and commercial pool clients in one of the country’s most densely populated regions.Founded in 1984 in the New Haven area, Blue Wave is known for technical expertise, regulatory compliance, and high standards of service across residential and commercial pool environments. Its capabilities span inspection and renovation, aquatic education and training, water chemistry and safety, and deep familiarity with the diverse pool types common throughout New England. Blue Wave is an 8-time recipient of the NESPA (Northeast Spa & Pool Association) Outstanding Achievement Award for service and has provided CPO (Certified Pool Operator) training to hundreds of pool operators, service technicians, and health department officials.Blue Wave will continue operating under its existing brand, with no changes to employees, service teams, or customer relationships. Customers will continue to receive the same high level of service, supported by Easton Select Group’s expanded resources and operational scale.“Blue Wave brings deep experience operating in regulated environments, allowing us to better serve both residential customers and commercial clients with complex pool needs in one of the most concentrated and demanding markets in the Northeast,” said Tim Dooling, CEO of Easton Select Group. “Their work in inspections, renovations, and training expands our commercial capabilities in practical, scalable ways—while preserving the local execution and customer focus that define our business and growth strategy.”“As our first Connecticut company, Blue Wave strengthens our platform with expertise that matters in both residential and commercial settings,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group. “The team’s technical expertise, regulatory discipline, and accountability in complex aquatic environments reflect the kind of regionally focused, long-term growth we are committed to.”“For more than four decades, Blue Wave has focused on technical excellence, safety, and education across the diverse pool environments found throughout Connecticut,” said Brian Diglio, owner and President of Blue Wave Pool Service and Supplies. “Partnering with Easton Select Group allows us to continue serving our loyal customers and communities with the same high standards, while gaining additional resources to support our team and expand our business.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a national platform built around a simple purpose: Pool Ownership Made Easy. Through its family of premium pool service, plunge pool, and construction brands, the company delivers reliable, stress-free experiences for homeowners across the United States. Easton Select Group operates on a TEC-Driven model—Technology, Execution, and Convenience—combining local expertise with national scale to improve how pools are built, maintained, and enjoyed. Learn more at EastonSelect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.