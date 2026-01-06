Sleepal® Debuts Smart AI Lamp at CES 2026 and Wins the First Innovation Awards

Sleepal® CES Sleepal® AI Sleep Lamp Sleepal® AI Sleep Lamp

The Sleepal® AI Lamp debuts successfully at CES 2026, winning the Innovation Awards for Accessibility & Longevity, Smart Home, and Digital Health.

The Sleepal® AI Sleep System is just the first step of our mission to make science and technology work together for building healthier home environments and happier families.” — Dian Fan, Sleepal® founder and CEO

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleepal officially launches its smart AI sleep system, which acts as both a sleep tracker and a sleep guide. It helps users monitor and improve their sleep and their bedroom environment, without wearables or any physical contact, all while blending seamlessly into any decor. The Sleepal® Smart AI Lamp will be showcased at CES in Las Vegas. Between January 6 and January 9, 2026, visitors can see it and test it at Booth 9171 in the North Hall.SLEEPALAI SLEEP SYSTEM OVERVIEWSleepalAI Lamp is the world's first AI sleep system available in a compact and elegant lamp form. Compared to traditional sleep and health trackers, it does not require any skin contact or actual wearing, removing comfort-related concerns. It’s also more accurate, using more sensors, tracking both user sleep and environmental factors, over both short and long-term periods. It assesses sleep stages, duration, and quality, and provides personalized, science-based optimization suggestions, along with practical functions like light-adjustment and wake-up systems.To achieve all that, Sleepaluses a groundbreaking, patented multi-modal sensor fusion system that integrates millimeter-wave radar, thermal array, microphone array, and other environmental sensors. It’s powered by a cutting-edge AI processor and proprietary multimodal large models, and trained on quite large proprietary clinical sleep datasets obtained from partner hospitals worldwide.Sleepaldelivers highly accurate, comprehensive reports, including vital signs, staging, sleep position optimization, snoring and breathing patterns analysis, and AI-personalized sleep coaching. Beyond a sleep tracker and sleep advisor, it also acts as a thoughtful companion, waking users gently, aiding meditation, adapting sleep aids, and automating connected home devices based on sleep stages.This device helps users understand and sustainably improve their sleep, being especially useful for those troubled by sleepless nights or breathing issues, snoring, apnea, insomnia, and more, due to its ability to provide accurate, comfortable monitoring and clinically informed, practical recommendations.The device has already received the CES Innovation Awards for Accessibility & Longevity, Smart Home, and Digital Health, and promises to revolutionize sleepers’ health and well-being by putting science, technology, and AI to work together.HIGHLIGHTS*** Non-Contact Sleep Tracking: Nothing to wear. Nothing to charge. Zero discomfort. Guided by Sleepal AI Agent.*** Scientific Accuracy That Stays True: Provides accurate sleep insight that outperforms leading wearables.*** Comprehensive Insights: Captures key sleep signals plus room conditions (sleep stages, snoring, posture, time in bed, light, noise, temperature, etc.)*** Positional Guidance: Tracks sleep position and makes optimization suggestions to reduce snoring and improve rest.*** Sleep Wind-Down: Delivers adaptive, nature-inspired light and sound, designed to gently quiet the mind.*** LumiSense Rhythm-Aware Lamp: Adjusts light and sound to align with your natural rhythm, and wakes you gently for a better morning.*** Privacy-First: No camera, photos, or video recording. Sensor data is processed on-device, and a simple privacy switch allows for total peace of mind. SLEEPAL® APP , KICKSTARTER, AND PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIESIn order to access all Sleepalfunctions and capabilities, users also need the SleepalApp, currently available for free, already counting tens of thousands of users, and compatible with Apple Watch and Ring. The company also announced plans for a Kickstarter Campaign to help raise funds for their project and promises to release new features and benefits over time, as they continue to update their algorithms and technology. Anyone interested can sign up to receive updates on the company website.To help spread the word about their revolutionary product and enable more people to benefit from their technology, Sleepalhas retained the services of AM Navigator , an award-winning affiliate marketing agency, and is looking to partner with health and sleep professionals across the country. Products are available for hands-on testing and reviews. Requests and inquiries can be submitted to affiliate@sleepal.ai.ABOUT SLEEPALSleepalis a consumer brand operated by XSmart Technology, company founded in 2022 by Dian Fan, Tsinghua University masters degree graduate, and founding employee, General Manager of the IoT Platform Department, and Head of Cloud Services at Xiaomi. The design of SleepalAI Lamp is the result of the collaboration with VISTART Design, the premium design studio founded by renowned, award-winning designer Ningning Li. Sleepalrelies on a team of brilliant professionals with solid technical backgrounds and extensive experience working for tech giants like Xiaomi, ByteDance, Baidu, and Microsoft and recently partnered with AM Navigator, an award-winning U.S. marketing agency founded and led by Geno Prussakov, affiliate marketing pioneer, published author, and Boston University lecturer, to help market their products and build their partnerships program.

Sleepal®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.