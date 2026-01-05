Submit Release
AdEdge Digital Marketing Named 'Best SEO Company' in The Best of Small Business Awards 2025

Westport, CT SEO-first agency recognized for revenue-driving search strategy, technical rigor, and transparent reporting

Winning this award is an honor because it reinforces what we believe at our core: sustainable growth starts with search,”
— Mike Sullivan
WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdEdge Digital Marketing, a Westport, Connecticut–based SEO-first digital marketing agency, announced today that it has been selected as the 2025 “Best SEO Company” winner in The Best of Small Business Awards. The recognition highlights AdEdge’s 18-year track record of helping businesses convert search intent into measurable revenue through technical excellence, content strategy, local optimization, and clear performance reporting.

SEO That Drives Revenue—Built for Long-Term Rankings

AdEdge Digital Marketing is built around an SEO-specialized approach, treating search engine optimization as the foundation—and the lens—through which every channel is planned. By aligning websites with how people actually search, AdEdge removes technical friction, builds topical authority, and strengthens local signals to earn rankings that last.

AdEdge’s SEO services include:

Technical SEO audits & fixes: Site architecture, crawlability, Core Web Vitals, indexation, structured data, canonicals, 404s/301s, internal linking, and CMS best practices

Keyword & intent research: Bottom-funnel keyword mapping, content gap analysis, and SERP feature targeting (Featured Snippets, People Also Ask, and AI Overviews)

Content strategy & production: Topic clusters, pillar pages, service/location pages, editorial calendars, on-page optimization, and conversion-focused copywriting

Local SEO: Google Business Profile optimization, local landing pages, NAP consistency, reviews strategy, and local link/mention development across Westport and Fairfield County

Authority building: Digital PR, outreach for earned links, and brand mentions that strengthen E-E-A-T signals

Analytics & reporting: GA4, Google Search Console, call tracking, and Looker Studio dashboards tied to qualified leads, calls, form fills, and revenue

Why Companies Choose AdEdge

AdEdge is known for a strategy-first approach that begins with a comprehensive audit and market analysis, then translates insights into a clear roadmap with quarterly milestones. The agency emphasizes technical rigor, content that ranks and converts, and radical transparency—so clients understand what’s being done, when it’s happening, and what impact it’s having down to the keyword, page, and conversion.

Industries Served

AdEdge partners with growth-minded organizations across:

Professional & financial services

Home services & contractors (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing)

Education & nonprofits

Healthcare and specialty clinics

E-commerce & DTC

Technology and B2B services

Metrics That Matter

AdEdge focuses on outcomes rather than vanity metrics, commonly tracking:

Non-branded organic sessions and entrance rate

Keyword movement for revenue-driving terms

Local pack and map rankings

Qualified leads (calls over a defined duration, form submissions, bookings)

Cost per acquisition for integrated SEO + PPC programs

Pipeline and revenue attribution where available

Beyond SEO: Integrated Performance Marketing

While SEO remains the agency’s specialty, AdEdge also offers integrated performance marketing for clients seeking faster compounding gains, including Google & Bing Ads, conversion rate optimization (CRO), and analytics/tagging architecture to support accurate end-to-end measurement.

About AdEdge Digital Marketing

AdEdge Digital Marketing is a Westport, Connecticut–based SEO-first digital marketing agency built around one core belief: sustainable growth starts with search. As an SEO-specialized firm, AdEdge helps businesses in Fairfield County and across the U.S. turn search intent into measurable revenue—pairing technical excellence with content strategy, local optimization, and clear reporting so clients always know what’s working and why. The AdEdge Mission: High-ROI Digital Marketing… Our focus is your success. AdEdge has been in business for 18 years.

Mike Sullivan
AdEdge Online Marketing
+1 203-682-4585
