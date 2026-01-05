AdEdge Digital Marketing Named 'Best SEO Company' in The Best of Small Business Awards 2025

Westport, CT SEO-first agency recognized for revenue-driving search strategy, technical rigor, and transparent reporting

Winning this award is an honor because it reinforces what we believe at our core: sustainable growth starts with search,” — Mike Sullivan

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdEdge Digital Marketing, a Westport, Connecticut–based SEO-first digital marketing agency , announced today that it has been selected as the 2025 “Best SEO Company ” winner in The Best of Small Business Awards. The recognition highlights AdEdge’s 18-year track record of helping businesses convert search intent into measurable revenue through technical excellence, content strategy, local optimization, and clear performance reporting.SEO That Drives Revenue—Built for Long-Term RankingsAdEdge Digital Marketing is built around an SEO-specialized approach, treating search engine optimization as the foundation—and the lens—through which every channel is planned. By aligning websites with how people actually search, AdEdge removes technical friction, builds topical authority, and strengthens local signals to earn rankings that last.AdEdge’s SEO services include:Technical SEO audits & fixes: Site architecture, crawlability, Core Web Vitals, indexation, structured data, canonicals, 404s/301s, internal linking, and CMS best practicesKeyword & intent research: Bottom-funnel keyword mapping, content gap analysis, and SERP feature targeting (Featured Snippets, People Also Ask, and AI Overviews)Content strategy & production: Topic clusters, pillar pages, service/location pages, editorial calendars, on-page optimization, and conversion-focused copywritingLocal SEO: Google Business Profile optimization, local landing pages, NAP consistency, reviews strategy, and local link/mention development across Westport and Fairfield CountyAuthority building: Digital PR, outreach for earned links, and brand mentions that strengthen E-E-A-T signalsAnalytics & reporting: GA4, Google Search Console, call tracking, and Looker Studio dashboards tied to qualified leads, calls, form fills, and revenueWhy Companies Choose AdEdgeAdEdge is known for a strategy-first approach that begins with a comprehensive audit and market analysis, then translates insights into a clear roadmap with quarterly milestones. The agency emphasizes technical rigor, content that ranks and converts, and radical transparency—so clients understand what’s being done, when it’s happening, and what impact it’s having down to the keyword, page, and conversion.Industries ServedAdEdge partners with growth-minded organizations across:Professional & financial servicesHome services & contractors (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing)Education & nonprofitsHealthcare and specialty clinicsE-commerce & DTCTechnology and B2B servicesMetrics That MatterAdEdge focuses on outcomes rather than vanity metrics, commonly tracking:Non-branded organic sessions and entrance rateKeyword movement for revenue-driving termsLocal pack and map rankingsQualified leads (calls over a defined duration, form submissions, bookings)Cost per acquisition for integrated SEO + PPC programsPipeline and revenue attribution where availableBeyond SEO: Integrated Performance MarketingWhile SEO remains the agency’s specialty, AdEdge also offers integrated performance marketing for clients seeking faster compounding gains, including Google & Bing Ads, conversion rate optimization (CRO), and analytics/tagging architecture to support accurate end-to-end measurement.About AdEdge Digital MarketingAdEdge Digital Marketing is a Westport, Connecticut–based SEO-first digital marketing agency built around one core belief: sustainable growth starts with search. As an SEO-specialized firm, AdEdge helps businesses in Fairfield County and across the U.S. turn search intent into measurable revenue—pairing technical excellence with content strategy, local optimization, and clear reporting so clients always know what’s working and why. The AdEdge Mission: High-ROI Digital Marketing… Our focus is your success. AdEdge has been in business for 18 years.

