Anshuman Sinha, Co-Founder of Startup Steroid, Elected to the TiE Global Board of Trustees

Startup Steroid Co-Founder Anshuman Sinha is elected to the TiE Global Board of Trustees for 2026–2027 to strengthen TiE’s global entrepreneurship mission.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Steroid proudly announces that our Co-Founder, Anshuman Sinha, has been elected to the TiE Global Board of Trustees for 2026-2027.Mr. Sinha’s election is a reflection of his long-standing commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and startup growth within the TiE community and beyond.His two-year term as a Board of Trustee will begin on January 1, 2026, and continue through December 31, 2027. In this role, he will work closely with other global leaders to strengthen TiE’s mission of fostering entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking, and education across its worldwide chapters.Speaking about his new role, Anshuman Sinha shared, “It’s an honor to serve on the TiE Global Board of Trustees. I look forward to contributing to TiE’s vision of supporting entrepreneurs across the world and helping them achieve their goals.”About Startup SteroidStartup Steroid is a leading platform that connects startups investors , and accelerators to drive innovation and business growth. The platform helps entrepreneurs scale their ventures by providing access to funding opportunities, mentorship, and a strong business network.About TiETiE is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, and funding. With 50+ chapters in 14 countries, TiE has become one of the world’s largest communities supporting entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey.For Media Inquiries:Email: info@startupsteroid.comWebsite: www.startupsteroid.com

