UXcelerator.ai Launches: AI-Powered UX Agents Created to Support Designers Worldwide

AI-Powered UX Agents Created to Support Designers Worldwide

Veteran Product and UX Design Leader Joseph Dickerson introduces a new platform that merges human-centered design with AI-driven efficiency.

UXcelerator.ai exists to free designers from the noise, so they can focus on the moments that matter most. The goal isn’t to replace designers - it’s to empower them.” — Joseph Dickerson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UXcelerator.ai , a groundbreaking suite of AI-powered agents designed to help UX and Product Design teams work smarter and faster, officially launches today. Created by Joseph Dickerson , an award-winning Product and UX Design leader with over 15 years of experience shaping digital transformation across SaaS, martech, healthcare, and financial services, UXcelerator.ai marks a bold step forward in the evolution of design practice.Dickerson was clear in his vision and goal. "After leading design teams at organizations like AdRoll, Microsoft, and ZoomInfo, I saw firsthand how much time and creativity were lost to repetitive workflows and inefficient processes. UXcelerator.ai was built to change that - giving every designer access to intelligent tools that accelerate their work without sacrificing their craft.”A Toolkit Designed for Modern Design TeamsUXcelerator.ai combines Joseph’s deep expertise in design leadership, AI integration, and research into a suite of agents that augment the work of design and user experience professionals. These 16 agents automate and enhance essential tasks like research synthesis, content audits, accessibility checks, and trend analysis — enabling teams to focus more on creative problem-solving and strategic design.Core UXcelerator.ai capabilities include:• Design Trend Analysis – Surfaces the latest UI and UX patterns from trusted sources.• Research Synthesis – Analyzes interview and usability data to identify actionable insights.• Content & UX Audits – Reviews screens and flows for tone, clarity, and accessibility.• UX Copy Creation – Generates starter microcopy aligned with brand and product goals.• Accessibility & Governance Checker – Flags WCAG compliance issues and offers detailed guidance.“UXcelerator.ai exists to free designers from the noise - so they can focus on the moments that matter most,” Dickerson added. “It’s about scaling experience and insight - giving every team access to the kind of design intelligence that once only existed inside world-class organizations.”A free AI Agent, to help plan Design Workshops. Is free on the site to let potential customers try out the service.Built on Proven ExperienceThroughout his career, Joseph Dickerson has built design teams, defined product strategy, and launched experiences that have driven measurable business growth:• At AdRoll (NextRoll), he led efforts to add AI-powered features that redefined marketing campaign creation.• At Microsoft, he helped develop the Inclusive Design Thinking methodology and grew the UX Consulting team from 4 to over 28, earning the Circle of Excellence Award for his focus on defining UX capabilities.• At ZoomInfo, he built the design team behind the Marketing OS, establishing UX as a strategic growth driver for customers.UXcelerator.ai represents the culmination of these efforts - transforming lessons learned from enterprise-scale design leadership into an AI-powered platform that supports teams of every size.About UXcelerator.aiUXcelerator.ai is a collection of AI-powered agents that help design teams streamline research, improve consistency, and accelerate innovation — without losing the human touch that defines great design. Each agent is crafted around real-world workflows encountered by design leaders and UX professionals, bringing automation and insight to the heart of modern product development.“The goal isn’t to replace designers — it’s to empower them,” said Dickerson. “UXcelerator.ai merges human intuition with artificial intelligence to make better design possible, faster.”After creating Uxcelerator.ai, Dickerson handed over the day to day operations to his wife Susan, who is Director of Operations at the company.About Joseph DickersonJoseph Dickerson is a Product and UX Design Leader, author, and innovator with over 15 years of experience leading digital transformation initiatives across global enterprises. His work has spanned organizations including Microsoft, Fiserv, AdRoll, and ZoomInfo, where he led design strategy, accessibility modernization, and AI integration.He is the author of three books on UX and product design and holds three UX-related patents, including innovations in automated budgeting systems. Joseph is a frequent contributor to industry publications, advocating for the future of AI-augmented design and the democratization of design excellence.

