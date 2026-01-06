Hot Shot’s Secret® Introduces Tick Fix + Protect™ Advanced Oil Enhancer with FR3 Nano Technology®

Hot Shot’s Secret Tick Fix + Protect™ Advanced Oil Enhancer with FR3 Nano Technology®

Restores Smooth Performance, Reduces Valvetrain Noise, Reduces Engine Wear

Tick Fix solves this problem by adding extra lubricity and detergency to the oil so the lifter can be cleaned and restored. It’s an easy investment in long-term performance and protection.” — LSI Vice President of Research and Development, Kevin Adams

MT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret, the fastest growing high-performance lubricant brand in the USA, introduces Tick Fix + Protect™. This advanced oil enhancer developed for gas-powered vehicles addresses the root cause of valvetrain noise and hydraulic lifter malfunction by targeting damaging conditions uniquely found in engines with stop/start systems, Displacement-on-Demand (DOD) and hybrid technology.Tick Fix + Protect addresses the root cause of lifter tick prevalent in many LS and HEMI engines. Formulated with a dexos™1 GEN 3–compliant additive package and FR3 Nano Technology, Tick Fix + Protect simultaneously cleans deposits to support proper lifter function while reducing engine wear by up to 30%.* The results are quieter valvetrains, reduced rough running, improved power and reliability.Lubrication Specialties Vice President of Research and Development, Kevin Adams, says, “LS Chevy and HEMI owners are quick to tell you about a tick in their lifters. These engines are equipped with a system called Displacement on Demand or Active Fuel Management. The system interrupts the flow of oil to certain lifters to temporarily turn your V8 into a V4. Over time varnish builds up in the disabled lifters and causes them to operate out of time. Tick Fix solves this problem by adding extra lubricity and detergency to the oil so the lifter can be cleaned and restored safely over time. It’s an easy investment in long-term performance and protection.”Hot Shot’s Secret recommends replacing one quart of regular engine oil with Tick Fix + Protect in 4-to-8-quart systems during a regular oil change interval. While Tick Fix resolves most issues with the first treatment, for best results, use at every oil change to restore performance and protect against future issues for any gasoline-powered engine. Use does not supplant or dilute the host oil’s chemistry, only enhances protection.Hot Shot’s Secret Tick Fix + Protect is available now at HotShotSecret.com for $19.99 MSRP and will be available soon through select Hot Shot’s Secret authorized dealers and Amazon. For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s Tick Fix + Protect view this video. For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of fuel additives and treatments, oils, transmission and hydraulic fluids and lubricants, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.*Compared to engines using untreated full synthetic motor oil in ASTM D4172B testing.

Hot Shot's Secret Tick Fix + Protect: Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.