Maono Technology to Showcase PD200W Hybrid Podcasting Microphone at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As creators increasingly move between home studios, mobile setups, and live recording environments, Maono Technology will showcase creator-focused audio technology and upcoming releases designed for podcasting, streaming, gaming, vlogging, and professional content production. Maono will exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 1, Booth No. 31909, during CES 2026, scheduled for January 6–9, 2026.CES convenes global consumer technology brands, startups, media, and industry stakeholders to preview new products and platform developments across the broader technology ecosystem. Maono’s CES 2026 booth is expected to provide hands-on access to the brand’s current lineup and a view into its forward-looking roadmap, with a focus on practical workflow needs that creators and remote professionals manage in real recording environments.A primary featured product at the booth will be the Maono PD200W Hybrid Podcasting Microphone , a flagship example of Maono’s Hybrid Microphone approach, designed to support multiple connection methods within a single device. The PD200W combines wireless 2.4G operation with wired USB and XLR connectivity, enabling users to move between cable-free recording, computer-based production, and traditional professional audio setups without switching microphones. Maono’s product positioning for the PD200W centers on flexibility for podcasters, content creators, and remote professionals who may alternate between home studios, mobile setups, and on-location workflows.Maono states that key PD200W innovations include triple-mode connectivity (wireless, USB, and XLR), onboard controls intended to simplify setup, and optional sound tuning through companion software Maono Link. The PD200W also supports dual-track recording through a single wireless receiver, allowing two microphones to record simultaneously with independent post-production control—an approach designed to streamline editing for interviews, co-hosted podcasts, and collaborative content formats. Hybrid microphones were created to solve a real-world problem—creators shouldn’t have to choose between wireless convenience and professional wired performance,” said Wilson Wang, Product Manager for Maono. “We’re seeing creators demand equipment that adapts to their workflow, not the other way around. Hybrid microphones remove unnecessary complexity by allowing users to switch seamlessly between wireless and wired environments without changing gear, helping them focus more on creating and less on setup.”In addition to the PD200W Hybrid, Maono plans to display other microphones and audio interfaces from its lineup, including products that form part of the company’s broader Hybrid Microphone roadmap and upcoming releases. Attendees, partners, and media are invited to visit Booth 31909 for live demos and workflow-focused discussions.For more information, please visit https://www.maono.com/ About MaonoMaono, the pioneer and global leader of the 'Hybrid Microphone'(Wireless & Wired), is an audio brand focused on creating accessible, reliable, and creator-friendly audio solutions for content creators and professionals.

