Krown Network Makes History in Nashville with the Live Launch of the World’s First Quantum-Secured Blockchain and DEX

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the iconic Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Krown Network successfully executed its highly anticipated Live Launch Party, marking the official debut of the world’s first quantum-secured blockchain and decentralized trading infrastructure. The event delivered a defining moment for the global blockchain industry, blending technical precision, human emotion, and global participation into a single historic night.

The launch event featured the live activation of the Krown Blockchain, the unveiling of Krown’s proprietary Blockchain Explorer, and the simultaneous go-live of KrownDEX (KDEX)—the world’s first quantum-protected decentralized exchange. At precisely 7:30 PM CST, the Krown Chain and KDEX were activated in front of a roaring live audience, following a mission-control-style launch sequence where each department issued formal GO/NO-GO confirmations from a centralized stage command area.

The atmosphere mirrored a space-grade launch environment, underscoring the technical rigor behind the moment. Leading the countdown and launch sequence was James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown, who guided attendees through each milestone as the network came fully online.

The event’s significance extended far beyond the walls of the venue. The launch was live-streamed across 120 countries, reaching millions of viewers worldwide and establishing Krown’s global footprint from day one. Attendees experienced a full evening of curated entertainment, live interviews, podcast recordings, music, premium dining, and hospitality, creating an immersive celebration worthy of the milestone.

A centerpiece of the evening included live, on-site interviews with James Stephens and Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. Dr. Bellido’s presence reinforced the deep technological partnership between Quantum eMotion and Krown, whose quantum-grade security architecture underpins the Krown ecosystem and its post-quantum protection model.

As the night progressed, the event shifted from pure technical triumph to a deeply human moment. In a powerful closing address, Stephens reflected on the years of sacrifice, innovation, and perseverance required to bring Krown to life. He publicly recognized each team leader for their contributions before pausing to acknowledge his wife—Krown’s Executive Vice President—who has stood beside him throughout the journey. His emotional tribute resonated across the room, grounding the historic achievement in gratitude, faith, and shared purpose.

With the Krown Chain and KrownDEX now officially live, attention turns to the next landmark moment: the launch of the KROWN Coin on Friday, January 9th at 12:00 PM Noon CST. This release represents one of the most anticipated events in blockchain history, as KROWN is positioned to become the first truly quantum-protected cryptocurrency to enter the global market.

In preparation for the KROWN Coin launch, the Krown team will conduct a full week of community enablement from January 5–9, providing wallet setup assistance, live demonstrations, educational walkthroughs, and step-by-step “How-To” support videos for both new and existing participants.

Saturday night in Nashville marked more than a launch—it marked the arrival of a new era in blockchain security, transparency, and human-centered innovation. For those in attendance and the millions watching worldwide, it was a moment that will remain etched in the history of decentralized technology.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc., headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana (USA), is the world’s first natively quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem. The Krown Network powers over 30 integrated Web3 products—including Krown Chain, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, Krown Social, and KrownIQ—united within the Camelot Ecosystem. Through its alliance with Quantum eMotion and the integration of QRNG2 quantum entropy, Krown is redefining blockchain security for both the present and post-quantum future.

James Stephens, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 844.576.9626

Email: media@krown.network

Website: www.krown.network

About Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q0) (“QeM”)

Quantum eMotion is a leading quantum cybersecurity innovator delivering hardware-grade quantum randomness for blockchain, fintech, national security, and secure communications. Its QRNG2 engine protects digital infrastructures from both classical and post-quantum threats with unmatched entropy and unpredictability.

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com



Legal Disclaimer:

