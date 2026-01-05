OmicInsight Secures Strategic Investment Led by LOTTE Holdings to Accelerate AI-Powered Multi-Omics Platform

SANTA CLARA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmicInsight Corporation (hereinafter “OmicInsight”), a pioneer in AI-driven high-sensitivity spatial omics analysis, today announced a new round of strategic investment.OmicInsight has secured a new round of investment led by LOTTE Holdings (through its Healthcare & Biopharmaceutical Corporate Venture Capital), with participation from a healthcare-focused private investment firm, and existing investor Adelphi Ventures. This capital injection is earmarked to accelerate OmicInsight’s business roadmap, including the expansion of AI-driven diagnostics and premium subcellular-level, multi-omics analysis at scale.“We believe OmicInsight’s best-in-market spatial omics imaging technology and its strategic pivot to translational research and AI platform will drive significant impact in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Dr. Joon Paek, Managing Partner of the LOTTE Holdings Healthcare & Biopharmaceutical CVC. “We are excited to support OmicInsight as they bridge the gap between complex biological data and actionable therapeutic insights.”By leveraging the extensive global networks of its new and existing partners, OmicInsight aims to expand its customer base and bring its high-resolution multi-omic data solutions to the forefront of global drug discovery.“With the support of our investors, OmicInsight is uniquely positioned to address the most critical challenges in precision medicine,” said Dr. Josh Ryu and Jae Won Kim, Co-CEOs of OmicInsight. “We are excited to expand partnerships in the biopharma industry to provide pharmaceutical companies with our proprietary technology for end-to-end drug discovery.”________________________________________About OmicInsight CorporationOmicInsight Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on delivering high-sensitivity and high-throughput spatial omics analysis powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company’s platform is designed to provide unprecedented molecular resolution within biological tissues, enabling deeper insights for drug discovery, precision medicine, and fundamental research. For more information about the Company and its technology platforms, please visit www.omicinsight.com About LOTTE Holdings Co., Ltd.LOTTE Holdings, based in Tokyo, Japan, manages a diverse global portfolio across food, retail, biopharmaceuticals, and healthcare. Through its Healthcare & Biopharmaceutical Corporate Venture Capital, LOTTE is committed to supporting transformative technologies that address unmet needs in precision medicine. For more information about LOTTE and its CVC, please visit https://lotte-hd.com/bio-cvc/english/

