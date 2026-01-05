Smart Banner Hub Launches StrokeSense — Handwriting to Stroke-by-Stroke Animated Video With Auto Colors

StrokeSense Studio interface showing "HELLO" with each stroke in a different color — perfect for demonstrating letter formation step by step. Speed preview modal lets users watch their handwriting animate in real-time and adjust duration before generating the final video. Sepia theme with maroon canvas background — one of four UI themes for comfortable extended use. High contrast theme for accessibility — bold colors and clear visual separation for users with low vision. Smart Banner Hub's six creative studios — StrokeSense joins Typography, Doodle Animation, Portrait, Signature, and Video E-cards.

The first platform using DBSCAN-based point reconstruction to capture authentic handwriting and replay it as smooth, color-coded animated video.

Handwriting is procedural — it's not just what you write, but how you write it. StrokeSense makes that process teachable and shareable for the first time.” — Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Banner Hub today announced the launch of StrokeSense , a generative animation platform that records how text is written and replays it exactly as it was created — stroke by stroke, in the correct order, for any language or script.Unlike traditional handwriting tools that rely on pre-recorded videos, fonts, or predefined stroke libraries, StrokeSense captures a user's actual writing motion as ordered point data and generates a precise animated replay of the writing process. Each stroke is automatically assigned a distinct color, making the construction sequence visually explicit without any manual editing.No other tool on the market provides this capability."Handwriting is procedural — it's not just what you write, but how you write it," said Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC. "StrokeSense captures that process and makes it teachable, replayable, and shareable for the first time."From Static Text to Observable Writing ProcessHandwriting instruction is fundamentally procedural, yet most digital tools present writing as a static outcome rather than a dynamic process. A 2024 study in Frontiers in Psychology demonstrated that handwriting activates far more elaborate brain connectivity patterns than typing, with widespread theta and alpha wave activity linked to memory formation and learning. A 2021 study on Chinese character instruction found that "stroke-appearing" animations — where learners watch strokes being formed in sequence — resulted in significantly higher attention and learning outcomes compared to static or stroke-disappearing models.Yet current tools still lack the ability to capture authentic, non-templated writing.StrokeSense addresses this gap by preserving the act of writing itself.Users write freely — in any language, script, or style — using a mouse, tablet, or touchscreen. The platform records the writing trajectory and generates a smooth animation that faithfully reproduces stroke order, direction, and flow. Each stroke is visually distinguished by color, allowing learners to clearly observe letter formation step by step.This approach makes the writing process observable, repeatable, and shareable — something static worksheets and fixed videos cannot provide.Built for Teaching, Learning, and ReuseStrokeSense is designed as an enabling tool for educators, learners, and content creators.Key applications include:▪️ Language and literacy instruction, including non-Latin scripts such as Chinese, Arabic, Hindi, and Hebrew▪️ Stroke-order demonstrations for early learners▪️ Special education and motor-planning support▪️ Educational content creation for lessons, courses, and tutorials▪️ Personal and professional handwriting visualization, such as signatures or instructional examplesBecause animations are generated from captured writing data rather than recorded video, handwriting is rendered procedurally during the creation session, allowing precise stroke-level speed control and flexible styling before export for presentations, eLearning materials, and digital platforms.Technical Capabilities▪️ Three color modes: Auto Colors (unique color per stroke), Single Color, or Custom palette▪️ Continuous speed control (2 seconds minimum, up to 120 seconds depending on complexity)▪️ Export formats: MP4 or WebM (with transparent background support)▪️ Four canvas presets: 16:9 (YouTube/presentations), 4:3 (tablet), 1:1 (Instagram), 10:9 (compact)▪️ Apple Pencil support with palm rejection on iPadA Growing Market for Handwriting InstructionIn 2024, California joined more than 20 other U.S. states in mandating cursive instruction for elementary students. As schools reintroduce handwriting into curricula, educators need effective tools to demonstrate stroke formation in hybrid and digital environments. StrokeSense meets this need without requiring video editing skills, animation software, or manual stroke-by-stroke color coding.Generative, Not PredefinedStrokeSense requires no external stroke database. All animations are generated directly from user-supplied writing using Smart Banner Hub's proprietary Clustrolin ™ DBSCAN Creative Engine — which applies density-based clustering algorithms to transform raw input into smooth, ordered point sequences — making the platform language-agnostic and adaptable to any script, symbol, or personal style.Pricing and AvailabilityStrokeSense is available now at smartbannerhub.com.▪️ Single animation: $4.99▪️ Volume pricing available — contact ashwin@smartbannerhub.comThe Smart Banner Hub PlatformStrokeSense joins Smart Banner Hub's expanding ecosystem built on two proprietary engines:CREATE — Powered by Clustrolin™Transform content into living mathematical animations. Watch your creations draw themselves point-by-point.▪️ Typography Studio Pro — Text to animated or static art▪️ Portrait Studio — Self-drawing portraits from photographs▪️ Doodle Animation Studio — Freeform hand drawings that redraw▪️ Signature Studio — Email signatures (quantum-safe or standard)▪️ StrokeSense Studio — Stroke-order handwriting animations▪️ Video E-cards — Animated greetingsSECURE — Powered by Clustrauth™Authenticate documents with quantum-safe cryptography that survives beyond 2055.▪️ Quantum Auth Forge — Post-quantum document authentication▪️ ML-DSA + Ed25519 hybrid cryptography (NIST FIPS 204 compliant)▪️ SHA3-256 quantum-resistant hashingAbout Smart Banner HubSmart Banner Hub is a technology company based in Beaverton, Oregon, pioneering mathematical creativity and quantum-safe authentication. The company developed two breakthrough engines: Clustrolin™, the world's first DBSCAN Creative Engine for mathematical animations, and Clustrauth™, the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine. Featured on AP News and 200+ media outlets.MEDIA CONTACTAshwin SpencerFounder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLCashwin@smartbannerhub.com+1 971-217-6983Digital Resources:Website: https://smartbannerhub.com LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/ashwinspencer Press Kit: https://smartbannerhub.com/presskit.html

