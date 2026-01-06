Supply Chain Now Announces Leadership Advancement and Showcases Industry-Leading Advisory Board to Fuel Growth in 2026

Supply Chain Now Announces Leadership Advancement

Executive promotion and trusted advisory leadership reinforce Supply Chain Now’s next chapter of growth serving 1M+ supply chain professionals.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply Chain Now , the award-winning global digital media platform recognized as the #1 Voice of Supply Chain, today announced the promotion of Mary Kate Love to President, effective January 1, 2026, alongside the continued engagement of a distinguished Advisory Board comprised of proven leaders across supply chain, technology, strategy, and media.Together, these leadership updates signal Supply Chain Now’s next chapter of growth as the company prepares for significant expansion in 2026: scaling programming, partnerships, and demand-generation capabilities while staying rooted in authentic, practitioner-led content serving a global audience of more than 1 million listeners.In her new role, Love will lead Supply Chain Now’s strategic growth across programming, partnerships, operations, and long-term platform strategy, further strengthening its mission to inform, connect, and elevate the global supply chain industry.“Mary Kate is a trusted, decisive leader with a rare combination of delivering both strategic vision and operational excellence,” said Scott W. Luton, Founder and CEO of Supply Chain Now. “In 2025, she played a pivotal role in accelerating our revenue growth, expanding our audience to more than one million supply chain professionals, and sharpening our focus on delivering measurable value for both practitioners and brand partners. As we look to 2026, Mary Kate is the leader we need to scale responsibly, thoughtfully, and innovatively.”Love joined Supply Chain Now in 2023 and formerly served as Vice President of Strategy and Operations. She is also the leader of National Supply Chain Day® , a global initiative celebrating the people and impact behind supply chain operations worldwide.“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Supply Chain Now,” said Mary Kate Love. “Our growth has been driven by real conversations with real practitioners and industry thought leaders. As we look ahead to 2026, our focus is to continue to build the most credible, influential media platform in supply chain alongside an exceptional leadership team, advisors, clients and listeners.”A Deep Bench of Proven Industry AdvisorsAs Supply Chain Now prepares for its next phase of growth, its Advisory Board remains a key strategic asset that brings real-world operating experience, global perspective, and media expertise to guide content direction, partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives. The Supply Chain Now Advisory Board includes:Enrique AlvarezEnrique Alvarez is a Managing Director at Vector Global Logistics and a former consultant with the Boston Consulting Group, where he focused on reimagining operations, sales, and supply chain performance. With leadership experience spanning logistics, manufacturing, and global operations, Enrique brings a values-driven, results-oriented perspective and also serves on the board of Coaniquem, a nonprofit providing specialized care for children across Latin America.Jake BarrAn acknowledged global supply chain leader and industry hall of famer, Jake Barr is the CEO of BlueWorld Supply Chain Consulting with 45 years of industry experience advising a host of Fortune 500 companies including P&G, BP/Castrol, Caterpillar, Firmenich/DSM, Nestlé, Pfizer, PepsiCo on supply chain transformation efforts. Widely recognized as the architect of P&G’s demand-driven, consumer-centric supply chain strategy, Jake also serves on several industry councils and is a six-time Supply Chain “Pro to Know.”Karin BursaNamed the 2020 Supply Chain Pro to Know of the Year, Karin Bursa is a trusted supply chain industry advisor and growth strategist with 30+ years of experience helping leaders cut through complexity and focus on strategies, technologies and programs that deliver measurable impact. She works with supply chain executives, technology innovators, and investors to reduce risk, unlock insights, and improve performance. Now serving as CEO of NIRAKIO, Karin is a sought-after advisor to high-growth B2B technology companies focused on differentiation, product launches, and growth.Jason HochA media innovator with more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, Jason Hoch is CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Wavland, a leader in the audio podcast space. In addition to Wavland, Hoch has held executive roles with WWE, Discovery, HowStuffWorks, and Imperative Entertainment as well as several high-growth startups. He is also Executive Producer on the new hit show “Landman,” which is based on the podcast “Boomtown”. Six of Jason Hoch’s podcasts have been #1 chart hits, and his work collectively has surpassed 300M worldwide downloads. Jason’s proven expertise in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling helps guide Supply Chain Now’s evolution as a modern, scalable media platform.Scott W. LutonFounder and CEO of Supply Chain Now, Scott W. Luton has nearly two decades of end-to-end supply chain experience and is recognized as one of the industry’s most influential voices. He has been named a Supply Chain “Pro to Know,” the Thinkers360 #1 Global Supply Chain Thought Leader, and has appeared in major outlets including The Wall Street Journal, CNN, USA Today, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Scott is deeply committed to service, leadership, and giving back to the veteran community.Positioned for Significant Growth in 2026With a global audience of more than 1 million supply chain professionals, a top-ranked podcast and video network, and a rapidly expanding portfolio of podcasts, livestreams, webinars, and demand-generation campaigns, Supply Chain Now enters 2026 positioned for meaningful growth and continued innovation. The leadership advancement and advisory alignment reinforce the company’s commitment to scaling its platform while maintaining the credibility and authenticity that define its brand.About Supply Chain NowSupply Chain Now is the leading digital media platform serving the global supply chain community. Through podcasts, livestreams, webinars, and industry initiatives, Supply Chain Now amplifies the voices of practitioners, solution providers, and thought leaders shaping the future of supply chain. Ranked among the Top 1% of all global podcasts, Supply Chain Now reaches more than 1 million subscribers, listeners, and viewers worldwide. Learn more at www.SupplyChainNow.com Media ContactDonna KracheCommunications, Supply Chain Now📧 donna@supplychainnow.com

