Bixby Knolls Dental Practice Delivers Modern, Community-Focused Care for All Ages

BIXBY KNOLLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families and individuals in the Bixby Knolls area are seeking dental care that feels welcoming, clear, and easy to trust. A neighborhood-focused dental and orthodontic practice continues to meet that need by combining modern technology, personalized education, and gentle care in a comfortable, supportive setting.Patients are welcomed into an environment designed to feel calm and reassuring from the moment they arrive. Each visit emphasizes clear explanations, pressure-free guidance, and personalized treatment plans so patients feel confident about their oral health decisions. Education plays a central role, helping patients understand their options and maintain long-term wellness.The practice provides comprehensive care in one location, including preventive exams and cleanings, dental implants, crowns and bridges, orthodontic care, Invisalign and clear aligners, veneers, emergency dentistry, and restorative treatments. Modern tools and efficient techniques are used to improve comfort, accuracy, and appointment flow for patients of all ages. Families appreciate the convenience of coordinated appointments, flexible scheduling, and a team experienced in caring for children, adults, and seniors. Gentle techniques and a comfort-focused approach help reduce anxiety, especially for younger patients and those returning to dental care after time away.Located at 3960 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807, Dentist of Bixby Knolls continues to serve the local community with modern dentistry that blends advanced care with a friendly, neighborhood feel. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM and Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (562) 287-5175.About Dentist of Bixby KnollsDentist of Bixby Knolls provides comprehensive dental and orthodontic care for families and individuals in the Bixby Knolls and North Long Beach community. The practice emphasizes education, comfort, and personalized treatment supported by modern technology and a caring, professional team.

