Welcoming Julien Dufour as Senior Partner and Board Member at VURDHAAN

Appointment adds 25 years of global sustainability and GHG compliance leadership across aviation and maritime, strengthening VURDHAAN’s decarbonisation work.

Julien’s appointment deepens our implementation-ready expertise in transport decarbonisation—bringing audit-grade rigor, policy insight, and a global perspective to clients.” — Himanshu Rai Sharma

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VURDHAAN today announced the appointment of Julien Dufour as Senior Partner and Board Member. The appointment strengthens VURDHAAN’s capacity to support clients navigating the real-world complexity of transport decarbonisation, sustainability strategy, regulatory compliance, and global policy change.Julien brings 25 years of international experience across environmental auditing, sustainability, and corporate strategy, with work spanning more than 70 countries.A proven builder in aviation and maritime sustainabilityJulien is best known as the founder of Normec Verifavia, an environmental auditing organisation specialising in greenhouse gas emissions verification for the aviation and maritime sectors. Under his leadership, the organisation scaled into a global platform serving clients in more than 120 countries.Key highlights from his track record include:1. Building an independent emissions verification platform serving 500+ airlines worldwide2. Expanding maritime verification services to 1,000+ ships globally3. Driving continuous improvements in verification tools, methodologies, and sustainability assessment frameworks4. Speaking at 50+ international conferences on aviation and maritime sustainabilityIn 2022, Julien transitioned from executive management while continuing to serve as a board member.Convening the conversation in aviation sustainabilityJulien is also co-founder of Aviation Carbon, a global conference series on sustainability in aviation, hosted annually at London Heathrow since 2012. Over time, Aviation Carbon has become a key international forum for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together 500+ participants from 60+ countries, including representatives from 120+ airlines and business jet operators, alongside regulators, policymakers, and carbon market experts.Broader leadership across humanitarian action and geopoliticsMore recently, Julien has dedicated part of his leadership to humanitarian action, geopolitics, and peacebuilding. He is President of Frontlines for Peace , supporting independent field missions and initiatives aimed at saving lives and building peace in conflict-affected regions.What Julien’s appointment means for VURDHAANAs Senior Partner and Board Member, Julien will support VURDHAAN in three key areas:Practical, implementation-ready expertise, bringing a rigorous, evidence-based approach so recommendations are measurable, audit-ready, and grounded in operational realities.Strong insight into regulation and carbon markets, supporting clients as policy frameworks, compliance requirements, and market dynamics evolve.Global perspective and convening power, enhancing VURDHAAN’s international reach, partnerships, and thought leadership with experience across more than 70 countries.VURDHAAN looks forward to the work ahead with Julien in this expanded role.

