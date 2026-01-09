Vera Appoints Longtime Entrepreneur and Growth Catalyst Steven Gareleck to Its Board of Advisors

Vera Official Company Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vera , a pioneering technology company dedicated to advancing the intersection of artificial intelligence and human insight, today announced the appointment of Steven Gareleck to its Board of Advisors. Gareleck, a seasoned entrepreneur and strategic advisor, brings more than 25 years of leadership experience founding, scaling, and guiding high-growth organizations across technology, telecom, and professional services sectors.A respected business leader and innovator, Steven Gareleck has built a distinguished career driving operational excellence and transformative growth across industries. He currently serves as Founder and Chairman of Cost Management Group (CMG), a market leader in telecom expense management and cloud services, which he scaled to tens of millions in annual revenue and more than 150 employees.Before his entrepreneurial ventures, Gareleck began his career in investment banking, contributing to major Wall Street transactions including large-scale mergers and privatizations such as the $20 billion RJR Nabisco deal. His financial and strategic acumen have since guided the success of multiple ventures spanning telecom, real estate, hospitality, sports, and nanotechnology.Beyond business, Gareleck is deeply committed to social impact as the Founder and Chairman of The National Tennis Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth development and community enrichment. His passion for mentorship and leadership reflects Vera’s own values of empowering human potential through technology.Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Co-Founder of Vera, commented, “Steven’s track record of transforming organizations through innovation and disciplined strategy makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. His experience in scaling technology-driven enterprises, coupled with his passion for community impact, aligns perfectly with Vera’s mission to use AI responsibly and effectively in advancing human capabilities. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Vera family.”Steven Gareleck added, “Vera’s vision for leveraging AI to create meaningful, human-centered transformation deeply resonates with me. The company’s innovative approach to blending intelligence and empathy in technology represents the future of how businesses will operate and grow. I’m honored to join the Board of Advisors and look forward to contributing to Vera’s next stage of expansion and impact.”About VeraVera is a technology company redefining the relationship between people and artificial intelligence. By combining advanced AI systems with human insight, Vera enables enterprises to unlock efficiency, creativity, and growth while maintaining a strong ethical foundation. The company’s mission is to build intelligent technologies that empower — not replace — human ingenuity.

