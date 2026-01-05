Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Expands into Wisconsin with Acquisition of Matthews Tire

Dustin Dobbs, President & Chief Growth Officer Matthews Tire, Appleton, WI

Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers is proud to announce its continued growth through the acquisition of Appleton, Wisconsin-based Matthews Tire.

With the acquisition of the Matthews Tire brand, Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers will start our expansion in the Wisconsin market.” — Dustin Dobbs

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers , a trusted name in automotive service and tire care for nearly 50 years, is proud to announce its continued growth through the acquisition of Appleton, Wisconsin-based Matthews Tire Founded as a family-owned and operated business in 1952, Matthews Tire has 7 locations across northeast Wisconsin and provides comprehensive automotive maintenance and repair services. This expansion marks another exciting chapter for the company, on the heels of their announcement in October of a 34-store expansion in 6 states, including Wisconsin.This transaction reflects Dobbs Tire & Auto Center’s strong growth trajectory and ongoing investment in local communities, now with over 135 retail locations across Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.“With the acquisition of the Matthews Tire brand, Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers will start our expansion in the Wisconsin market. We are excited to offer excellent service and products to our customers while investing in the training, equipment and associates to enhance the customer experience,” said Dustin Dobbs.“We believe Dobbs is the perfect partner to continue Matthews Tire legacy of exceptional customer service and community commitment,” said Trevor Rezner, of Matthews Tire. “Continued investment in their people and operations ensures our customers will continue to receive the highest level of care.”The Matthews Tire acquisition marks another milestone in Dobbs’ recent success and aggressive growth plans. In 2025, Dobbs opened 6 new Greenfield locations in Missouri and 16 Brownfield locations in Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin. They are set to open 18 more Brownfields in early 2026, taking Dobbs to over 135 locations.About Dobbs Tire & Auto CentersSince opening its first store in 1976 in Yorkshire Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri, Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers has grown with recent acquisitions, including Longview, Texas-based Automotive Super Center (ASC), Columbia, Missouri-based Custom Complete Automotive (CCA) and Cleveland, Ohio-based Conrad’s Tire Express & Car Care.Today, Dobbs employs more than 1,200 associates across 8 states. Since its inception, the company has differentiated itself as a “one-stop-shop” for tires and service and offers to its loyal customer base a variety of name-brand tires, a diverse range of automotive services, and market-leading customer service.Dobbs provides complete tire service, featuring major brands, including Goodyear, Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, Cooper, BFGoodrich, Sumitomo, Kelly, and Crosswind tires. Dobbs provides complete automotive services for all types of vehicles, including gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles and across all vehicle component areas, specializing in routine and preventative maintenance as well as complex diagnostic and engine repairs.To learn more, visit: gotodobbs.com. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.