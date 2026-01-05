RepuGen Launches ‘RepuGenie’- All-in-One Platform for Healthcare Reputation, Patient Satisfaction & AI Visibility

RepuGenie

RepuGen introduces RepuGenie, to help healthcare practices strengthen trust, improve patient engagement & increase visibility in an AI-driven search landscape.

RepuGenie was built to give healthcare practices exactly what they’ve been missing, a single, intelligent system that turns patient feedback into real growth” — Lauren Parr, Cofounder & Product Director, RepuGen

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepuGen, a leader in healthcare reputation and patient experience management, today announced the launch of RepuGenie , an intelligent all-in-one package designed to to grant healthcare providers’ top three wishes: a stronger online reputation, higher patient satisfaction, and greater visibility across both traditional search engines and AI assistants.Inspired by the idea of “three wishes,” RepuGenie combines advanced reputation tools, AI-powered insights, and modern visibility solutions into one seamless ecosystem. The result is a clear path for healthcare practices to be discovered online, attract more patients, and deliver exceptional experiences.A Platform Built for the New Realities of Patient Decision-MakingPatients today rely on far more than traditional search or referrals. RepuGen’s research shows that a majority of patients check reviews before choosing a provider, nearly 40% now use AI tools to search for healthcare options, and most say the overall experience a practice delivers (wait times, billing, all staff interactions) is just as important as the quality of care they receive.RepuGenie was developed to meet these evolving expectations by unifying reputation, satisfaction, and visibility into one integrated workflow.Meet RepuGenie — “Three Wishes. One Platform.”Rather than juggling multiple tools, healthcare practices can now rely on a single platform that brings together the three essentials of modern practice growth:Wish 1 - Online ReputationAutomated review generation, real-time alerts, and centralized review management make it easier for practices to build trust and expand their online presence.Wish 2 - Patient SatisfactionAI-driven sentiment insights, custom surveys, and loyalty-focused engagement tools help practices understand what patients need and act on it quickly.Wish 3 - Search & AI VisibilityListing accuracy, structured data for AI search, and enhanced local SEO ensure practices are discoverable wherever patients are looking.Together, these capabilities transform feedback into an engine for continuous improvement and measurable growth.“RepuGenie was built to give healthcare practices exactly what they’ve been missing, a single, intelligent system that turns patient feedback into real growth,” said Lauren Parr, Co-Founder and Product Director at RepuGen. “From managing reviews to understanding patient sentiment to improving AI visibility, this platform brings every essential piece together in one place. It’s reputation management reimagined for the next era of digital healthcare.”With RepuGenie, RepuGen is taking a significant step forward in its mission to help healthcare organizations stay ahead of rising patient expectations and rapid changes in how people search for care. By bringing reputation, satisfaction, and visibility together in one simplified workflow, the platform reduces operational burden while giving providers what they need most: clearer insights, quick solutions, , and stronger control over their online presence.About RepuGenRepuGen is a healthcare reputation management platform that helps providers thrive in today’s digitally driven patient landscape. With online reviews now central to patient decision-making, RepuGen empowers organizations to build a more substantial online presence, gather meaningful feedback, and address patient concerns with transparency and care. The platform also offers robust analytics and insights to support medical groups, multi-specialty practices, and providers across all specialties. Visit RepuGen to learn how it can elevate your reputation and drive measurable practice growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.