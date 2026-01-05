Submit Release
Stream Advisory Issued for the City of Garnett Stormwater Drainage System and Lake Garnett

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the City of Garnett’s stormwater drainage system extending to the confluence of Lake Garnett (North Lake). 

The issuance of the stream advisory resulted from the release of an unknown substance onto the roadways of Maple Street and Park Road in Garnett, Kansas. As a precautionary measure, the advisory has been issued due to the potential presence of elevated contaminants within the stormwater drainage system and Lake Garnett (North Lake).

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the affected waters at this time. Children and animals should not enter the stormwater drainage system or Lake Garnett (North Lake) until further notice.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once conditions have been evaluated and contact with the water has been deemed safe

