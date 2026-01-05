MentisSoft unveils FundThrive: A complete fundraising and donor management platform for K-12 schools and nonprofit

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MentisSoft launches FundThrive a dynamic donor management and fundraising software designed for non-profits and independent schools to strengthen community support, boost fundraising outcomes, and maintain complete transparency in every contribution.MentisSoft, a pioneer in powering financial intelligence for educational institutions, launched their new product FundThrive - a powerful, modern platform tailored for independent schools and nonprofits. FundThrive offers schools a streamlined way to manage donor engagement, execute high-impact campaigns, and maintain full clarity for every gift received.Many organizations still rely on fragmented tools and outdated methods to manage their fundraising programs. These disconnected processes can create challenges like lost data, inconsistent reporting, and limited visibility into donor behavior. FundThrive was developed to address these issues by providing a centralized, intuitive platform that brings together fundraising operations, donor management, and campaign insights under one cohesive ecosystem.“We designed FundThrive to not only simplify the fundraising process, but to also help organizations build deeper connections with their supporters. Transparency and trust are the key to long-term success, and FundThrive makes it easier than ever for schools and nonprofits to nurture those relationships.”— Archana Agnihotri, Director, Product Strategy and Design, MentisSoftKey FundThrive features designed for modern fundraisingFundThrive brings simplicity and transparency to fundraising by putting every essential tool in one place. Donations are easy to manage with real-time tracking, flexible giving options, and purpose-built forms that support specific activities or initiatives. Organizations can run virtual or in-person events, track registrations, and automatically trigger personalized confirmation or thank-you emails whenever a donation, pledge, or registration comes in.Donor information is consolidated into a single, organized database where advancement teams can import records, understand each supporter’s history, and engage them in more meaningful ways. From personalized outreach to timely reminders, FundThrive helps organizations stay connected with the people who care about their mission.Campaign planning is equally straightforward. Built-in workflows connect campaign tasks with donor interactions, while clear performance insights highlight what’s resonating and what needs adjustment. Whether an organization is running a fundraising campaign to raise funds for new facilities or other initiatives, teams can track progress in real time and make more informed decisions throughout the process.Altogether, FundThrive feels like a modern, intuitive system that streamlines operations, deepens donor connections, and drives better fundraising outcomes.A seamless ecosystem: FundThrive + FINACSFundThrive becomes even more powerful when used alongside MentisSoft’s financial management platform, FINACS. Together, the two systems provide organizations with a unified solution that connects fundraising activities directly with accounting and financial reporting.FundThrive’s integration with FINACS delivers automatic donation syncing, streamlined reconciliation, real-time oversight of restricted and unrestricted funds, and instant audit-ready reporting. FundThrive ensures every contribution is accurately managed from start to finish.As expectations for transparency and operational efficiency continue to rise, schools are turning to platforms that help them better manage institutional resources—and FundThrive strengthens MentisSoft’s role as a trusted partner in supporting smarter decisions, stronger donor relationships, and long-term financial sustainability.FundThrive is now available to all independent schools and non-profit organizations. To learn more, explore features, or schedule a personalized demonstration, visit https://www.mentissoft.com/ About MentisSoftMentisSoft provides advanced software solutions that enhance productivity, transparency, and financial governance for educational institutions. Its cloud-based platforms enable schools to manage complex operations with confidence—from accounting and compliance to fundraising and donor engagement.FundThrive equips schools with a comprehensive fundraising and donor engagement system designed to deepen relationships, enhance campaign performance, and support financial sustainability.

