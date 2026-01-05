Astrikos AI Secures Strategic Investment from Gorilla Technology Group to Accelerate Global Growth

Astrikos has secured a strategic investment from Gorilla Technology Group Gorilla Technology Group Empowering Intelligent Operations Across Cities, Industries, and Communities.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astrikos AI today announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla"), a global solution provider in AI-driven Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology. Astrikos expects this investment will support its global expansion and pipeline development of its flagship Smart Interop Analytical Platform ("S!aP"), strengthen its global footprint, and expand its pipeline of enterprise solutions across Smart Cities, Data Centers, and Critical Infrastructure verticals.Market Growth and OpportunityThe smart infrastructure, IoT, and AI-driven urban management markets are undergoing exponential growth. According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets™ (M&M), the global smart cities market size is projected to rise from approximately USD 699.7 billion in 2025 to USD 1,445.6 billion by 2030, at a 15.6% CAGR.Furthermore, India’s AI-optimized data center market specifically is forecast to grow from $1.19 billion in 2025 to more than $3.10 billion by 2030, with a sustained growth rate above 20%. The broader data center industry is expected to reach $21.8 billion by 2030, driven by AI adoption and data localization. It is expected that global connected IoT devices will hit approximately 39 billion by 2030, driving a tidal wave of data generation and demand for real-time analytics.Strategic AlignmentAgainst this backdrop, Astrikos AI - a recognized NASSCOM Emerge 50 award winner - is strategically positioned to capitalize on this rapid expansion. With its flagship Smart Interop Analytical Platform, Astrikos is currently engaging in high-value deployments across Smart Buildings, Security, Data Centers, and Smart City Infrastructure."Astrikos AI gives us a springboard into the United Arab Emirates, the USA, and India - all leading technology markets," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology Group. "By joining forces with Astrikos.ai, we combine their deep Indian presence and infrastructure intelligence engine with our proven delivery across the Middle East and Asia. We can deliver AI-ready national infrastructure at scale and move decisively into markets that are expanding at historic speed."Leadership CommentaryDr. Chinmay Hegde, CEO & Managing Director of Astrikos AI, stated: "This investment from Gorilla Technology Group marks a pivotal moment in Astrikos AI’s journey. It validates our vision of transforming Data Centers, Smart Cities, and Public Infrastructure through Real-time Operational Intelligence. With Gorilla’s expertise in edge computing, intelligent video surveillance, and advanced cybersecurity, we can enhance our real-time intelligence offerings across edge devices to national command centers."Nani Iswara, Head of Operations, North America for Astrikos AI, added: "In North America, operators of Data Centers, Airports, Ports, and Large Campuses face the challenge of running more AI, GPUs, and Automation on aging or fragmented infrastructure. By drawing on Gorilla’s expertise in video analytics and cybersecurity alongside Astrikos AI’s infrastructure intelligence platform, customers can pursue more resilient operational intelligence."About Astrikos AIHeadquartered in Bengaluru, India, Astrikos is a fast-growing infrastructure intelligence company that specializes in real-time monitoring, prediction, and optimization for critical national systems. Astrikos delivers advanced AI-driven solutions across large-scale public infrastructure, smart cities, Industry 4.0/5.0, government estates, data centers, and transport sectors. For more information, please visit: www.astrikos.ai About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.Headquartered in London, U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Data Centres, Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. For more information, please visit: Gorilla-Technology.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results for Astrikos or Gorilla may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements include, without limitation, projections regarding the market size, CAGR, and capacity growth of the data centre and AI sectors in India and globally.These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including but not limited to: the possibility that the projected market growth described in third-party reports may not materialize; risks related to the integration of Astrikos.ai's technology; and other risks described under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on April 30, 2025. Market data used in this release relies on third-party analyst reports which are subject to change and have not been independently verified by Astrikos (with respect to Astrikos-specific data) or by Gorilla (with respect to data referenced from Gorilla's disclosures). Astrikos undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation; Gorilla's obligations are as stated in its public filings.

