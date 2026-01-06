TiniFiber to Showcase Advanced Micro Armor Fiber Solutions and Installation Tools at BICSI Winter 2026

Both our Micro Armor Classic and Direct Burial products offer the chance to increase capacity, and reduce the cost of rollout without sacrificing protection levels” — Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions, will showcase its latest innovations in its ultra-small, ultra-light and highly rugged armored fiber optic cabling at the BICSI Winter 2026 Conference & Exhibition.The five-day event will take place from 18th January at the Orlando World Center Marriott, FL. TiniFiber will be in attendance throughout the week-long BICSI Winter Conference at Booth #629.TiniFiber's patented design implements a stainless-steel and Kevlarblend that gives unmatched flexibility, strength, and resistance to environmental hazards. Its Micro Armor cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional competing armored alternatives. This significantly lowers the cost and time to install and enables an increased fiber density in existing conduits.The company has also recently made available its Micro Armor Direct Burial version. This implements a water-blocked core and HDPE double-jacket with increased Kevlar volume to give leading protection levels against moisture, chemicals, rodent bites, and crushing forces while still retaining an ultra-slim outer diameter: just 7.5 mm.These advanced armored fiber optic technologies will be demonstrated at BICSI Winter alongside the company’s cable assemblies and pre-termination services plus the recently launched M.A.R.T Micro Armor Removal Tool, which simplifies the opening of the stainless steel-Kevlarcable jacket without damaging the internal fiber optic cable.“Being among the first shows of the year, the BICSI Winter Conference plays a crucial role in establishing the year's priorities for many companies. Many thousands of ICT professionals will line the halls throughout the week and we're looking forward to listening to and helping solve their networking challenges,” said Tom Artinian, CEO of TiniFiber. “Both our Micro Armor Classic and Direct Burial products offer the chance to increase capacity, and reduce the cost of rollout without sacrificing protection levels, making it the ideal technology for the year ahead.”To schedule a dedicated meeting, please contact sales@tinifiber.com.For more information, please visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiberTiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor FiberCable, a revolutionary solution that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection – https://tinifiber.com/patent-notices/

