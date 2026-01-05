Huadong and MC2 Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration for Biomee® Creams in Greater China

Releasing the potential of PAD Technology®

MC2 Therapeutics grants Huadong exclusive Greater China rights to PAD Technology® powered Biomee® creams designed to address itch and dry skin.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co (“Huadong”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (SZ.000963), and MC2 Therapeutics, Ltd (“MC2”). a wholly owned subsidiary of MC2 Therapeutics A/S, announced today a License Agreement under which Huadong has been granted exclusive rights in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) to commercialize MC2’s dermo-cosmetic creams, BiomeeItch and BiomeeDry Skin formulated with MC2’s innovative PAD Technologyto provide cosmetic comfort for people experiencing moderate to severe itch and dry skin sensations associated with dermatological and nephrological skin conditions.“The new collaboration with MC2 extends our partnership beyond WynzoraCream into the dermo-cosmetic cream space that could potentially benefit a much larger customer base. Leveraging MC2’s proprietary PAD Technology, the Biomeeseries of creams offer safe, easy-to-use, and functional solutions for itchy and dry skin associated with dermatological and nephrological conditions, which is highly synergistic with Huadong’s medical presence and ambition expanding into the non-hospital channel.” said Liang Lu, Chairman and CEO of Huadong Medicine.“Expanding our trusted partnership with Huadong with BiomeeItch and BiomeeDry Skin is a significant milestone for MC2 as it marks the first partnership for the Biomeeportfolio. Huadong is a science driven pharmaceutical company with a strong immunology and nephrology expertise and hence an optimal Biomeecommercialization partner. That Huadong has chosen to invest in BiomeeItch and BiomeeDry Skin is a testament to the exciting science of the PAD Technologywhich is the foundation of the Biomeeportfolio.” said Trine Ahlgreen, Chief Executive Officer, MC2.”Huadong will be responsible for registration and commercialization of BiomeeItch and BiomeeDry Skin Creams in Greater China. MC2 will be responsible for manufacturing and supply. The transaction is effective immediately upon the execution of the License Agreement.About BiomeeItch and BiomeeDry SkinBiomeeCreams are uniquely enabled by MC2’s proprietary formulation and drug delivery system PAD Technology, allowing an elegant and effective convenient-to-use aqueous formulation. Biomeehas been assessed in consumer evaluations among individuals who experience moderate to severe itch associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD-aP) and vulvar lichen sclerosus (VLS). Biomeedelivered strong sensory comfort, with 50% of participants reporting a 4-grade perceived reduction in worst-itch scores.About MC2 TherapeuticsMC2 Therapeutics is a private dermatology innovation company developing science-based topical solutions from Rx to advanced dermo-cosmetics leveraging the proprietary PAD Technologyplatform. MC2 launched its first PAD Technologybased commercial product, WynzoraCream, in the United States in 2020. WynzoraCream for plaque psoriasis is partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies specializing in dermatology. In 2023, Huadong obtained the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize WynzoraCream in Greater China. The company is based in Hørsholm, Denmark and in Guildford, United Kingdom.For additional information on MC2 Therapeutics, please visit https://www.mc2therapeutics.com Contact:Trine Ahlgreeninvestor@mc2therapeutics.comAbout Huadong MedicineHuadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (SZ.000963) is a leading Chinese pharmaceutical company based in Hangzhou, China. Founded in 1993, Huadong Medicine has fully integrated R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and marketing capabilities. Huadong Medicine's product portfolio and pipeline are specialized in oncology, immunology, nephrology, and diabetes. The company has over 10,000 employees and one of the most extensive commercial coverage and marketing capabilities in China. 'Patient Centered, Science Driven' is Huadong Medicine's value.For additional information, please visit www.eastchinapharm.com Contact:Bo Chen+86 571 8990 3290ir@eastchinapharm.com

