Mobilint Brings Award-Winning Edge AI Hardware to the Global Stage at CES 2026

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilint , a South Korean fabless AI chipmaker, announced that it will showcase its efficient and production-ready industrial edge AI processors and their real-time demonstrations at CES 2026, to be held from January 6 through 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. MLX-A1 , the company’s standalone edge AI box, was recently named a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree in the Artificial Intelligence category. The compact 1.3 kg system was recognized for its ability to run advanced AI workloads locally—including language, vision, and multimodal models—within a 70-watt, laptop-class power envelope, without relying on cloud services, servers, or GPUs. By addressing latency, power consumption, cost, and data privacy challenges, MLX-A1 enables practical AI deployment across industrial environments.Designed for flexible integration, MLX-A1 supports both retrofitting existing equipment and deploying new production lines without added infrastructure complexity, while delivering meaningful power and cost savings.MLX-A1 is powered by ARIES, Mobilint’s high-efficiency AI accelerator chip, capable of delivering up to 80 TOPS of performance. ARIES entered mass production in 2024 and is now shipping globally in multiple form factors, supporting scalable deployment across industrial and commercial systems.Mobilint will also present REGULUS, its ultra-compact AI system-on-chip that won the CES 2025 Innovation Award, during the exhibition. Measuring 17 mm × 17 mm, REGULUS delivers up to 10 TOPS of AI performance at under 3 watts, enabling always-on, on-device AI in space- and power-constrained environments such as smart sensors, embedded vision systems, and low-power industrial devices.Throughout CES 2026, Mobilint will run live, application-focused demonstrations showcasing real-time video analytics, local AI assistants, and multi-model AI processing executed directly on its hardware. These demonstrations emphasize low-latency inference, stable real-time operation, and energy efficiency.In addition, Mobilint will feature joint demonstrations with global industrial platform partners including Lanner and Autonics, highlighting how its AI processors can be integrated into existing systems with minimal modification, enabling AI upgrades without full system replacement.“CES 2026 gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our edge AI technologies that are ready for immediate deployment in real industrial settings,” said Dongjoo Shin, CEO and CTO of Mobilint. “By combining high-performance, power-efficient AI processing technology with close collaboration with global partners, we will further accelerate AI adoption across industries and continue to strengthen our technological competitiveness in the global market.”Visitors can experience Mobilint’s CES Innovation Award–winning MLX-A1, REGULUS, and its latest edge AI hardware at Booth No. 9129 in the North Hall, LVCC, during CES 2026.

