Nature meets wellness: PH to showcase healthy products at Indusfood 2026

FOODPhilippines promotes the Philippines as a strong sourcing destination for food and ingredients.

The Philippines will present four capable enterprises with healthy, premium-quality products to the Indian market.

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippines aims to deliver a strong performance at Indusfood 2026, presenting four capable enterprises with healthy, premium-quality products to the Indian market.

With support from the Department of Trade and Industry-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM), the Philippine exhibitors for this edition will showcase dried vegetable leaves, tropical snacks, crackers, and processed fruits. These offerings are produced through responsible farming and processing systems, with global certifications affirming their manufacturers’ compliance with food safety and quality standards. The producers draw from the country’s natural strengths—fertile soil, favorable climate, and established agricultural practices—to supply the global market with distinctly Filipino food products.

This participation is part of DTI-CITEM's efforts to create pathways for Philippine products in India, where demand for healthy and natural food continues to rise.

This year’s exhibitors will be presented at the India Exposition Mart’s International Hall (Hall 1) under the FOODPhilippines banner, a CITEM-led industry branding initiative that promotes the Philippines as a dependable sourcing destination for food and ingredients.

Innovative enterprises ready for the global market

The lineup of Filipino exhibitors includes Dry Tech Manufacturing Corp., which will highlight ready-to-cook dried taro, moringa, lemongrass, and pandan leaves under its Sheentaro brand. The company uses eco-friendly drying technologies and responsible agricultural practices to produce natural, hygienic, pesticide-free ingredients suited to India’s plant-based market.

Also in the group is Monde M.Y. San Corporation, an accomplished Filipino biscuit and cracker manufacturer known for brands such as Skyflakes, Fita, and M.Y. San Grahams. The company uses advanced baking technology to maintain the quality of its goods and to ensure their production processes are sustainable. With over 90 years of experience, Monde M.Y. San will present its Skyflakes Snack Pack, Garlic Snack Pack, and Onion and Chives Snack Pack.

One Vizcaya Export Corporation will highlight sustainably sourced ube powder, calamansi, saba bananas, and fruit bars. Established in 2020, the company aims to supply high-value products that meet India’s growing interest in healthy fruit-based goods.

See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp., maker of Gold Chips banana chips, will feature snacks produced from freshly harvested Philippine bananas. The company highlights its products for India’s growing demand for premium tropical snacks.

Launched in 2017, Indusfood is one of Asia’s prominent food and beverage trade shows, providing a platform for exporters to connect with global buyers and widen their reach. Indusfood 2026 will run from January 8 to 10, 2026 at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida.

In addition to supporting enterprises in overseas trade fairs, DTI-CITEM organizes the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines, the Philippines’ largest business-to-business and export-oriented trade show for food, beverage, and ingredients. As the longest-running food sourcing event in the Philippines, IFEX Philippines spotlights premium products from across the regions and positions the country as a dependable supplier in the global market. Co-located within IFEX Philippines is the Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) Exhibition and Conference, a platform that showcases innovations, facilitates knowledge exchange, and fosters collaborative solutions that support the country’s development of a circular economy.

The 19th edition of IFEX Philippines will run from May 21-23, 2026, at the World Trade Center Manila in Pasay City, Philippines.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). CITEM advances the country’s image as a premier sourcing destination for quality export products and services.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export promotion in partnership with other government and private entities.



