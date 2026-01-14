LOTTE Holdings Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical CVC Announces Investment in OmicInsight Corporation

Omic Insight

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOTTE Holdings, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Genichi Tamatsuka, hereinafter “LOTTE Holdings”) announces an investment in OmicInsight Corporation (hereinafter “OmicInsight”), a pioneer in AI-driven high-sensitivity spatial and multi-omics analysis.

Founded in 2024, OmicInsight is a leader in spatial and multi-omics that integrates the deep technical heritage and intellectual property developed by Rebus Biosystems since 2015. Leveraging its proprietary Synthetic Aperture Optics (SAO) platform “Esper™” integrated with AI/ML, OmicInsight enables high-resolution, multi-omic data analysis at single-cell and subcellular levels at scale, enabling drug development from target discovery through clinical trials that can potentially expand into diagnostics. In single cell, single molecule analysis, OmicInsight’s SAO technology enables 50x – 100x higher throughput compared to conventional high-resolution imaging.

By enabling high-resolution, quantitative analysis at single cell level over the entire tissue scale, OmicInsight’s technology accelerates drug discovery and development while reducing drug development failure, improving the accuracy of diagnostics, and supporting the creation of personalized therapies. Pharmaceutical companies can leverage OmicInsight’s platform to better understand disease mechanisms, identify promising drug targets, and optimize clinical trial outcomes.

In healthcare, the ability to profile disease-associated cell states in unprecedented detail will contribute to earlier detection, more precise treatment strategies, and improved patient outcomes. Through its innovative approach, OmicInsight is helping to address critical challenges in precision medicine and drive progress across the life sciences sector.

LOTTE Holdings’ investment is expected to accelerate OmicInsight’s business roadmap, including the expansion of strategic partnerships in translational and clinical research to enable “end-to-end drug discovery” offerings, continued advancement in AI/ML and expansion into diagnostics. This investment aligns with LOTTE Holdings’ commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and supporting transformative technologies that address unmet needs in drug development and precision medicine. By leveraging LOTTE Holdings’ extensive network in Japan and globally, OmicInsight will further expand its customer base and market reach.

“We believe OmicInsight’s innovative imaging technology and its strategic pivot to translational research and companion diagnostics will drive significant impact in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to supporting OmicInsight’s growth and innovation,” said Dr. Joon Paek, Managing Partner of the LOTTE Holdings Healthcare & Biopharmaceutical CVC.

About LOTTE Holdings Co., Ltd.

LOTTE Holdings engages in a diverse range of businesses, including its core confectionery and ice cream sectors, professional baseball team management, real estate, finance, CVC, hotels, and healthcare. Looking ahead, the company aims to drive further innovation in the food industry and boldly pursue the creation of new businesses by integrating opportunities from both Japan and South Korea.

Established in Tokyo, Japan, in 1948 with the manufacturing and sale of chewing gum, the LOTTE Group now operates with headquarters in both Japan and South Korea. The group conducts business across approximately 30 countries and regions worldwide, spanning sectors such as food, distribution, retail, biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, data centers, hotels and resorts, entertainment, and construction. Embracing the unified group vision of “Lifetime Value Creator,” LOTTE Group is committed to continually providing value throughout every stage of people’s lives.

About OmicInsight Corporation

OmicInsight Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on delivering high-sensitivity and high-throughput spatial omics analysis powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company’s platform is designed to provide unprecedented molecular resolution within biological tissues, enabling deeper insights for drug discovery, precision medicine, and fundamental research. For more information about the Company and its technology platforms, please visit www.omicinsight.com.

