Truss Financial Group Launches DSCR HELOCs in 2026, Providing Flexible Financing for Homeowners and Investors

GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truss Financial Group today announced the launch of its new DSCR HELOC (Debt-Service Coverage Ratio Home Equity Line of Credit) program, a groundbreaking financing solution designed for real estate investors and rental property owners.

Unlike traditional home equity loans, the DSCR HELOC is approved based on a property’s income stream rather than the borrower’s personal earning. This means borrowers can qualify using the rental cash flow (DSCR), essentially the property’s rent divided by its debt obligations, instead of tax returns or W-2s.

By focusing on the property’s debt-service coverage ratio instead of personal income, Truss’s DSCR HELOC allows investors to leverage their rental income to secure a flexible line of credit, unlocking equity without refinancing their first mortgage or relying on traditional income verification.

Key Features and Benefits of the DSCR HELOC:

No Personal Income Documentation: Borrowers qualify based on the property’s rental income, not their own income. There’s no need to provide tax returns, pay stubs or employment records, making this a true “no-income-verification” HELOC ideal for self-employed investors.



Revolving Line of Credit: Functions like a credit line that can be drawn as needed (up to the approved limit) and replenished as it’s repaid, borrowers only pay interest on the funds they use This offers far more flexibility than a lump-sum loan, acting as a financial safety net for acquisitions, renovations, or unexpected expenses.



Leverage Rental Equity Without Refinancing: Because it’s a second-lien HELOC, investors can tap their property’s equity while preserving their primary mortgage and low interest rate. In an era of higher rates, this is crucial for those who are locked in low fixed-rate first mortgages.



High Borrowing Power & Fast Access: Depending on property value and cash flow, borrowers can access substantial capital (often up to $500,000 in credit). The streamlined DSCR-based underwriting also enables faster closings, sometimes in as little as 10 to 15 days, compared to traditional loans.



Broad Use Cases: Funds from a DSCR HELOC can be used to expand rental portfolios, finance property improvements, consolidate higher-interest debt, or cover business needs, all without draining personal reserves or complicating one’s debt-to-income ratio.



Solving a Key Financing Problem

The DSCR HELOC directly addresses a pain point many borrowers face: strict income verification requirements that make it difficult to qualify for home equity loans. Under conventional lending rules, banks require steady W-2 income, pristine tax returns, and low debt-to-income ratios, criteria that self-employed and seasoned real estate investors often struggle to meet. Many otherwise-qualified investors have complex finances or significant tax write-offs that artificially depress their documented income.

In fact, Introducer Today’s research found that nearly half of self-employed mortgage applications are rejected by lenders, largely due to income documentation issues. “Not all borrowers meet those traditional requirements… particularly self-employed individuals and real estate investors who may have too many write-offs or an inconsistent income,” notes Jason, CMO of Truss, emphasizing that Non-QM programs provide a valuable alternative for these borrowers.

By qualifying clients based on property cash flow instead of personal earnings, the DSCR HELOC offers a lifeline to creditworthy investors who have been shut out of the conventional loan market.

Strong Demand from Investors for Flexible Financing

The launch of the DSCR HELOC comes as demand for more adaptive, investor-friendly financing is on the rise. Real estate investors continue to comprise a significant share of home buyers, accounting for roughly 13% of home purchases in 2023, near record highs even as overall sales slowed.

At the same time, borrowers are increasingly seeking alternatives to agency mortgages. Non-QM loans (those outside standard qualified mortgage guidelines) now represent about 5% of all originations and are expected to double to 10–15% of the market by 2025, driven by self-employed and investor borrowers looking for flexible terms.

Within this segment, DSCR investor loans have surged in popularity, comprising 50% of non-QM residential mortgage securitizations in 2022 (up from just 22% in 2019). Industry analysts predict the DSCR loan market could grow by another 20% over the next five years as more investors turn to this type of financing. This trend is fueled by a confluence of factors: record levels of home equity, higher interest rates, and an investor class hungry for efficient leverage.

With U.S. homeowners sitting on tremendous equity and most locked into sub-5% first mortgages, many are turning to second-lien solutions like HELOCs to tap capital without disturbing their primary loans. Truss’s DSCR HELOC is arriving at a pivotal moment, offering a timely solution tailored to these market dynamics.

“We developed the DSCR HELOC to fill a critical gap for today’s borrowers,” said Jason Nichols, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Truss Financial Group. “For years, we’ve seen creditworthy investors, people with solid assets and rental income, get denied or held back by traditional lending rules. This product changes the game by letting clients qualify on the performance of their property, not personal red tape.

Launching our DSCR HELOC is a strategic move that empowers our clients to capitalize on opportunities, whether it’s acquiring another rental, renovating for higher yields, or simply having flexible cash on hand, all without the usual headaches of income verification or refinancing their first mortgage. It aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative financing solutions for modern real estate investors.”

The new DSCR HELOC program will be available through Truss Financial Group starting in Q1 2026.

With this launch, Truss builds on its momentum as a leader in alternative mortgage products, the company was recently recognized as a top no-doc HELOC lender and ranked the #2 Non-QM lenders nationally in 2025. By expanding its suite of debt-service coverage ratio offerings, Truss aims to continue bridging the gap for borrowers who have the means and vision to invest, but need more accommodating financing tools to make it happen.

DSCR Below 1 Program Expands Access for Cash Flow Challenged Properties

Truss Financial Group also offers DSCR Below 1 loan programs, expanding financing access for investors whose rental properties do not yet have cash flow at or above a 1.0 debt service coverage ratio. While most lenders require rental income to fully cover debt obligations, many real world investments fall short in the early stages due to renovations, lease up periods, or repositioning strategies.

Truss evaluates the full investment profile rather than relying solely on a single ratio, considering factors such as property equity, reserves, market rent potential, and long term income strategy. This approach allows investors to finance value add, short term rental, and transitional properties that would otherwise be declined under conventional DSCR guidelines, without delaying growth or resorting to high cost capital.

About Truss Financial Group

Truss Financial Group is a Ladera Ranch, California-based mortgage company specializing in non-traditional loan solutions for borrowers who don’t fit the conventional mold. From bank statements and stated-income mortgages to DSCR investor loans and no-documentation HELOCs, Truss offers a wide range of Non-QM products designed to help self-employed individuals, real estate investors, and other underserved clients achieve their homeownership and investment goals. With a focus on innovation, personalized service, and fast execution, Truss Financial Group is committed to building the bridge to better financing.



