2025 Year Analysis: GCC Travel Enters a New Era of Sustained Demand and Decentralised Growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel across the GCC is undergoing a fundamental shift, with 2025 marking the year the region moved beyond traditional peak seasons and centralised mega-hubs, according to new analysis from Dragonpass, the world’s leading provider of digital airport ecosystem platforms.Drawing on anonymised traveller data across six GCC markets, Dragonpass’ latest data reveals a region now operating at high travel intensity for more than half the year, while demand increasingly spreads beyond the traditional gateway airports that have long defined regional aviation.A Six-Month Peak Becomes the New NormalDragonpass data shows that 56% of all GCC travel now occurs between June and November, signalling a sustained peak season rather than the short, sharp spikes of previous years. July, August and October emerge as the region’s most active travel months, while March is the only period where all six GCC markets simultaneously experience a slowdown.“This extended peak reflects a maturing travel market,” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonpass. “Travel demand in the GCC is no longer seasonal in the traditional sense - it’s continuous, high-volume and increasingly complex to manage.”While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates continue to anchor regional movement - together accounting for nearly 80% of total GCC travel - the same seasonal pattern now appears consistently across all six markets, highlighting a shared regional travel rhythm.Travel Demand Spreads Beyond Mega-HubsAlongside sustained demand, the data points to a gradual decentralisation of airport traffic. In 2025, secondary airports accounted for 32.4% of total GCC travel, up year-on-year, as travellers increasingly depart from a broader network of gateways.Although Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah remain the region’s largest hubs - together handling more than two-thirds of traffic - their collective dominance is beginning to soften. Riyadh and Jeddah continue to gain share, while secondary airports across the region are capturing a growing portion of overall travel volume.“This isn’t about the decline of major hubs,” Andrew Harrison-Chinn added. “It’s about the expansion of choice. Travellers are spreading across more airports as connectivity improves and travel becomes more distributed.”Premium Travel RedefinedThe shift is even more pronounced among premium travellers. In 2025, 47% of premium travel activity occurred outside the top three airports, reflecting changing expectations around where and how premium journeys begin.At the same time, Dragonpass recorded a 1,010% year-on-year increase in Fast Track usage, underscoring a clear behavioural shift. Travellers are placing greater value on speed, predictability and control, particularly during the region’s extended peak periods, with time increasingly viewed as the most valuable travel currency.“Premium travel is no longer defined solely by luxury spaces,” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn “In a high-demand environment, efficiency has become the ultimate upgrade.”Looking AheadAs GCC travel volumes remain elevated for longer periods and spread across a wider airport ecosystem, the implications for airports, airlines and service providers are significant. Infrastructure, passenger flow and experience design will need to adapt to a region that no longer operates in short cycles, but in sustained motion.Dragonpass’ data suggests that the future of GCC travel will be shaped not just by where people fly, but by how efficiently they move through increasingly busy airports - and how well the travel ecosystem responds to that shift.-Ends-About Dragonpass:Dragonpass is a global leader in digitally enabled airport and travel services, offering access to over 1,400 airport lounges, 200 Fast Track lanes, 508 dining benefits, and 1000+ fitness studios across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and other premium travel experiences. and other premium travel experiences. Supporting over 40 million users worldwide, Dragonpass partners with leading banks, card issuers, and travel providers to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions. Headquartered in the UK, which serves as its global business hub, the company manages key partnerships and operations across a global network. Dragonpass also maintains regional offices in markets including UAE, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, and China - reflecting its commitment to delivering locally relevant solutions at a global scale.For media inquiries, please reach out to:

