LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market to Surpass $240 billion in 2029. In comparison, the IoT market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,116 billion by 2029, with Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) to represent around 22% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market in 2029, valued at $79,107 million. The market is expected to grow from $28,454 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market in 2029, valued at $71,006 million. The market is expected to grow from $25,383 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

What will be Largest Segment in the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market in 2029?

The internet of medical things (IoMT) market is segmented by device type into wearable devices, stationary devices, implantable devices and other devices. The wearable devices market will be the largest segment of the internet of medical things (IoMT) market segmented by device type, accounting for 51% or $122,211 million of the total in 2029. The wearable devices market will be supported by increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, advancements in sensor technologies, growing health consciousness among consumers, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for personalized healthcare solutions.

The internet of medical things (IoMT) market is segmented by application into data assortment and analysis, real-time monitoring, remote medical assistance, tracking and alerts and other applications. The real-time monitoring market will be the largest segment of the internet of medical things (IoMT) market segmented by application, accounting for 35% or $82,924 million of the total in 2029. The real-time monitoring market will be supported by the increasing demand for continuous health tracking, advancements in wearable and sensor technologies, the need for immediate intervention in critical care settings, improvements in wireless communication networks and the growing focus on patient-centric care models that prioritize timely and accurate monitoring.

The internet of medical things (IoMT) market is segmented by end user into healthcare providers, patients, government authorities and other end users. The healthcare providers market will be the largest segment of the internet of medical things (IoMT) market segmented by end user, accounting for 54% or $130,121 million of the total in 2029. The healthcare providers market will be supported by the increasing demand for improved patient outcomes, the need for real-time monitoring of patient health data, advancements in electronic health records (EHR) integration, the growing trend of personalized and preventative healthcare and the adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions to enhance care delivery and reduce hospital readmissions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the internet of medical things (IoMT) market leading up to 2029 is 25%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global internet of medical things (IoMT) market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape healthcare delivery, quality assurance, and operational processes worldwide.

Growing Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring - The growing adoption of remote patient monitoring will become a key driver of growth in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market by 2029. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) reduces hospital visits by allowing patients to be monitored from home, driving increased demand for IoMT devices like wearables and mobile health apps. It enhances patient engagement by enabling individuals to actively track their health, leading to better outcomes. RPM also improves healthcare efficiency by minimizing in-person check-ups and allowing healthcare providers to make timely decisions based on continuous patient data, optimizing treatment plans, especially for chronic conditions. As a result, the growing adoption of remote patient monitoring is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Use Of Connected Medical Devices - The increasing use of connected medical devices will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the internet of medical things (IoMT) market by 2029. Connected medical devices enable real-time data collection and sharing, improving diagnostics and supporting timely clinical decisions. They allow remote monitoring, especially valuable for chronic care and elderly patients, reducing the need for physical visits. Mobile apps linked to these devices enhance patient engagement by providing access to personal health metrics. Integration with electronic health records ensures seamless data flow, improving care coordination across health systems. Consequently, the accelerating increasing use of connected medical devices capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Telehealth - The rise in telehealth processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the internet of medical things (IoMT) market by 2029. Telehealth requires accurate, real-time patient data, which is provided by IoMT devices like wearables and glucose meters. These devices enable continuous remote monitoring, facilitating home-based care for chronic conditions and driving demand for seamless integration with telehealth platforms. By transmitting health data during virtual consultations, IoMT ensures informed clinical decisions and enhances patient engagement. Additionally, IoMT allows for the integration of various devices into unified systems, enabling efficient patient monitoring and scalable telehealth services. Therefore, this rise in telehealth operations is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Increased Focus On Preventive Healthcare - The increased focus on preventive healthcare will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the internet of medical things (IoMT) market by 2029. Preventive healthcare focuses on early detection of health issues and IoMT devices like wearables and smart monitors enable continuous tracking of key metrics such as heart rate and activity levels. By providing real-time data, these devices offer personalized insights and support remote monitoring, allowing for timely interventions. IoMT data aids population health management by identifying at-risk groups and enabling targeted prevention strategies. These devices help reduce healthcare costs by promoting healthier lifestyles, preventing chronic conditions and enabling early intervention, ultimately minimizing the need for costly treatments and hospital visits. Consequently, the increased focus on preventive healthcare strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the IoMT-enabled wearable devices market, the IoMT-enabled healthcare providers market and the IoMT-enabled real-time healthcare monitoring market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $234 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the increasing adoption of connected health technologies, demand for remote patient monitoring, and integration of real-time data analytics to improve clinical outcomes. This surge reflects the accelerating deployment of IoMT solutions that enable continuous health tracking, predictive diagnostics, and personalized care, fueling transformative growth within the broader healthcare internet of medical things industry.

The IoMT-enabled wearable devices market is projected to grow by $89,809 million, the IoMT-enabled healthcare providers market by $89,308 million, and the IoMT-enabled real-time healthcare monitoring market by $55,341 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

