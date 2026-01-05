622,590 Units Sold Worldwide: JETOUR Accelerates Its Global Strategy in 2025

Jetour

In 2025, JETOUR’s global sales reached 622,590 units, up 9.5% year on year.

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most global automakers focus on expanding their models lineups and entering new markets, the relatively younger brand JETOUR has taken a different approach. Having gained strong local recognition through rapid growth in the Middle East, JETOUR is now leveraging this reputation to drive its global layout. In 2025, JETOUR’s global sales reached 622,590 units, a year on year increase of 9.5% and setting a new annual record. The brand now operates across more than 100 markets spanning the Middle East, Central and South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, with a sales and service network of over 2,000 outlets. In just seven years, JETOUR’s cumulative global sales have exceeded 2.15 million units—making it the only automotive brand worldwide to achieve such a milestone in such a short period.80% Growth: The leverage effects influence the global marketIn 2025, JETOUR achieved sales of over 70,000 units in the Middle East, representing a year-on-year surge of over 80%. In SUV market, JETOUR’s share rose to 8.45%, ranking Top 3 overall and No.1 among Chinese brands. The X Series and T Series have secured a solid base in the family SUV and light off-road segments. Notably, the T Series ranks No.1 in the light off-road SUV segment in key markets such as the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.Meanwhile, JETOUR is pursuing an upmarket strategy. In November, the first G Series model—the G700, was launched in the UAE. Positioned as a premium all-terrain SUV, it emphasizes design, performance, and user experience, elevating JETOUR’s brand image in the Middle East. The G700 gained further prominence when Olympic marathon champion Sir Mo Farah became its first celebrity owner, enhancing both its visibility and symbolic value.As local automotive professionals note: "JETOUR's strong reputation in the Middle East acts as a powerful reference for other markets that could be an accelerator to effectively promote its global growth."Product First, Identity Matters More“Product first” is a widely held mantra in the auto industry, but JETOUR has added a critical nuance. While strong products are the key that unlocks new markets, it is brand identity and a distinct attitude that forge a genuine connection with people—and that is where true consumer fascination lies.With its clean lines and versatile capability, the light off-road SUV design meets daily needs while mirroring the lifestyle of T Series drivers. The T2 embodies diverse energy and a spirit of free travel, while the T1 represents lightness, independence, and urban adventure. In this way, JETOUR has transformed the light off-road SUV into a canvas for young users to express their identity.In 2025, JETOUR announced a global partnership with Alan Walker, collaborating to create the brand's first worldwide theme song and foster cross-border emotional connections. At the G20 Summit in South Africa, the T2 was selected as an official vehicle. This strengthened JETOUR’s global reputation. Capitalizing on this visibility, JETOUR also hosted its first fan music festival in the region, earning widespread recognition.In addition, JETOUR strategically engages a global audience through sports, partnering with historic African football club Al Ahly, sponsoring the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, and supporting football events in markets like Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Peru. Beyond football, JETOUR also backs professional events including Malaysia’s national marathon and the UAE LIWA Off-road Rally. These initiatives expand the Travel+ lifestyle, tightly linking mobility with adventure, and help JETOUR build a growing community while elevating brand recognition. In the process, JETOUR become more than transport—it turns into social connectors, enabling shared experiences through travel and outdoor passion.The key to lasting advantage is market-defining power, built on systemic strengthFor JETOUR, global success is built on systemic strength. The brand is building a robust worldwide service network，deploying expert teams to key markets for long-term support while expanding spare parts capacity globally. In the Middle East, JETOUR has established a 12,000m2 regional parts warehouse. By 2026, its parts fulfillment rate is expected to reach 95%.JETOUR’s combination of robust products and reliable service has earned trust from both users and the industry. In 2025, JETOUR received the Most Trusted Brand Award in Oman and the NADA Gold Award in South Africa；The X70 Plus won Best Value 7-Seater SUV on Carlist.my and WapCar.my, while the T2 received the Autocosmos Recommended Model Award in Chile. Further elevating its profile, the flagship G700 won the Most Innovative Design Feature Award at the Turin Automotive Design Awards in Italy.Guided by the philosophy “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”, JETOUR is committed to creating social value, as of embeds ESG into the brand. In markets such as Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Angola, JETOUR focuses on children’s welfare through initiatives like supporting orphanages and donating to schools. In Qatar, it collaborated with cancer associations to organize public-health charity drives, contributing to better community healthcare. JETOUR also continues its partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), sending teams to the Horn of Africa to support cheetah protection. Through these actions, JETOUR not only fulfills its social responsibilities but also builds a brand that stands for care, involvement, and sustainable exploration.Backed by an integrated and mature global ecosystem, JETOUR delivers value through its products, services, and brand.Looking ahead, JETOUR remains committed to its Travel+ strategy, strengthening product competitiveness and user trust worldwide. Building on its success in key markets like the Middle East, JETOUR will deepen local adaption, upgrade global service systems, and extend the Travel+ lifestyle into more user scenarios. Step by step, JETOUR is forging stronger bonds with global markets, connecting cultures, and reshaping mobility experiences worldwide.

