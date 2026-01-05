Jaeigh Gallagher Records launches training Academy for the Next Gen of Popstars

Planet Supernova: The Academy

An independent label hosted, global training program blending pop, performance, and media education with a competitive pathway to in-person training.

Planet Supernova is about building artists with longevity, integrity, and global perspective, not just chasing virality.” — Jaeigh Gallagher

MEADVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaeigh Gallagher Records, LLC (JGR) announces the launch of Planet Supernova: The Academy , a global artist development initiative designed to discover, train, and elevate emerging pop talent from around the world.Planet Supernova: The Academy is a multi-phase training program that combines virtual education with an immersive in-person experience. Created to bridge the gap between raw talent and industry readiness, the academy emphasizes performance excellence, media literacy, cultural respect, and long-term artist sustainability.The program begins with a fully virtual training phase, where selected participants engage in structured weekly learning designed to strengthen foundational skills across vocals, dance, performance, media presence, and music industry knowledge. Educational content is paired with ongoing evaluations to support growth, discipline, and artistic development in a real-world context.Following the virtual phase, a select group of trainees will be invited to advance to an in-person intensive hosted in Pennsylvania, USA. This final stage focuses on live performance preparation, professional mentorship, and hands-on industry experience, providing participants with a deeper understanding of the demands and opportunities of a global music career.Throughout the program, Planet Supernova will share behind-the-scenes content and audience-facing updates, offering fans a window into the journey of emerging artists as they train, evolve, and prepare for the next chapter of their careers.Planet Supernova: The Academy is hosted by Jaeigh Gallagher Records, LLC, an independent creative company and artist development label dedicated to fostering innovation, creative autonomy, and equitable access to music industry education. The academy reflects JGR’s mission to build sustainable pathways for talent outside traditional gatekeeping systems.An official start date will be announced following the completion of final fundraising efforts. Additional updates, including public content releases and program milestones, will be shared via Supernova and JGR’s official platforms.

Planet Supernova: The Academy (Pre-series teaser)

