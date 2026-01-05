Eros Innovation Announces India’s Largest Ethical AI-Driven Preventive Health Initiative with Tata Memorial Centre

Eros Innovation Announces “Gujarat CARES 2025,” India’s Largest Ethical AI-Driven Preventive Health Initiative, Powered by Eros GenAI With Tata Memorial Centre

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation, a global artificial intelligence and intellectual-property company, today announced a landmark collaboration between its AI-driven health platform Eros LifeScience and the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) , Mumbai, to launch Gujarat CARES 2025 - a historic, population-scale preventive health initiative.As one of India’s foremost AI companies, Eros Innovation is building sovereign, ethical AI systems across healthcare, entertainment, and public infrastructure.This first-of-its-kind longitudinal study will be powered by Eros GenAI, the sovereign ethical AI foundation-model family developed by Eros Innovation and trained on 1.5 trillion tokens across structured lifestyle, behavioral, and cultural datasets. Built specifically for health, wellness, and longevity analytics, Eros GenAI is engineered to help India transition from treatment to prevention, early detection, and healthier outcomes for every citizen.A National Health-Transformation InitiativeThe multi-year cohort study will analyse genetic, lifestyle, environmental, digital, and behavioral determinants across:● Cancer● Diabetes & metabolic disorders● Cardiovascular health● Kidney & liver disease● Women’s health indicators● Mental health & stress biomarkers● Ageing and longevityInsights from the study will feed into Eros LifeScience’s AI Health Graph, enabling:● AI-based early warning digital biomarkers● Personalised preventive health scoring● Longevity and wellness pathways● State and national-level public health dashboards● Scalable global prevention models for India, Asia, and emerging marketsThis initiative establishes the foundation for India’s first AI-powered public-health prevention system, built on sovereign, ethical AI aligned to national priorities.Manju Lulla, Chairperson, Eros LifeScience said “Every family deserves early warning, not late discovery. For decades, Eros has taken Indian stories and cinema to audiences across the world. With Eros LifeScience and Eros GenAI, we now want India to lead in something even more fundamental - keeping people healthier for longer.”Dr. Rajesh Dixit, Director, Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE), Tata Memorial Centre, said: “Gujarat CARES 2025 represents a major step forward in population-scale preventive health research. We are pleased to partner with Eros LifeScience and Eros GenAI, who are emerging as leaders in the application of ethical, large-scale AI to preventive healthcare. Their advanced AI platforms add a powerful new dimension to long-term epidemiological research, enabling high-quality, actionable insights for early detection, risk stratification, and prevention strategies that can meaningfully shape public health policy in India.”Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, ACTREC, said: “Tata Memorial Centre, ACTREC, and the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology are happy to work with Eros LifeScience to enable the Gujarat CARES 2025 study. The study employs a longitudinal methodology to investigate genetic, lifestyle, and environmental risk factors, integrating scientific rigor with robust community engagement. As an expansion of the Indian Study of Healthy Ageing (ISHA), this research is being conducted by the Molecular Epidemiology and Population Genomics divisions of CCE across Barshi, Varanasi, and Goa. The objective is to generate high-quality evidence that will support early detection strategies, personalized risk assessment, and the formulation of informed national health policies.”Dr. Shilpa Desai, CEO, Eros HealthScience and R&D said “Eros LifeScience is building one of the world’s most advanced AI-powered prevention engines. Gujarat CARES will generate real-world scientific evidence to detect risks early and save lives.”Eros GenAI: India’s Ethical AI Engine for HealthEros GenAI, developed by Eros Innovation, provides the AI backbone for Eros LifeScience. Its capabilities include:● AI foundation models for health and wellness● Digital biomarker detection● Nutrition, fitness, ageing & stress models● Predictive analytics for non-communicable diseases● Longevity scoring algorithms● Population-scale health-intelligence infrastructureEros LifeScience is India’s first AI-driven preventive-health and longevity platform. It offers:● Personalised health dashboards● Early-warning risk detection● Integration of lifestyle, lab, and (where applicable) genomic insights● Nutrition, fitness, sleep, and stress guidance● Longevity & wellness pathways● Government-ready population-health dashboardsIt’s designed to shift India - and the world - from treatment to prevention.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group building one of the world’s most advanced ecosystems across AI, entertainment, wellness, education and deep-tech infrastructure.With operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and headquarters in the Isle of Man, Eros Innovation sits at the intersection of media, technology, and finance. Anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt, the company combines disciplined capital allocation with deep IP ownership. Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for ethical, sovereign AI systems across healthcare, entertainment, wellness, and education.Its ecosystem spans:Eros GenAI - Sovereign Generative AI Stack (with IIT Chennai)Eros Universe - Global AI Creator & Immersive Experience PlatformEros Brahmand Studios - AI-Native Cinematic & Cultural UniversesEros Tokenex - Tokenised IP & Digital Asset EconomyEros AIPark - Sovereign AI, Quantum & Deep-Tech InfrastructureEros LifeScience - Longevity, Wellness & Soul-TechEros AIVidya - Dharmic AI, Knowledge & Education SystemsAbout Tata Memorial CentreTata Memorial Centre (TMC) is India’s leading cancer institution, globally recognised for its contributions to oncology, epidemiology, and population sciences.The Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE) leads national efforts in population-scale cancer research and prevention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.