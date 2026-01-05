Storyteller Media to Publish New Works from Renowned Trauma Expert Dr. Brian Alman

Available in Hardcover: From Trauma To Enlightenment Gift Set: True Sage Oracle Cards & Guided Journey Booklet

Dr. Alman unveils powerful new tools for trauma healing, emotional resilience, and mind-body transformation.

Brian has advanced the work of ACEs by helping people transform awareness into lasting emotional and physical well-being.” — Vincent J. Felitti, MD

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a moment when the national conversation around mental health has reached a historic peak, and when stress, burnout, and intergenerational trauma are driving record levels of anxiety and chronic illness, Storyteller Media , a Macmillan distributed Publisher, is proud to announce two groundbreaking works from acclaimed psychologist and global mind–body healing pioneer Dr. Brian Alman For more than three decades, Dr. Alman has been a leading global voice in trauma science and emotional resilience. In collaboration with Dr. Vincent J. Felitti, co-founder of the landmark Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study, Dr. Alman has dedicated his career to understanding how trauma shapes human lives and, more importantly, how people can heal.His forthcoming releases, FROM TRAUMA TO ENLIGHTENMENT and TRUE SAGE : ORACLE CARDS & GUIDED JOURNEY BOOKLET, offer a revolutionary, accessible pathway for readers seeking hope, clarity, and transformation in a time of unprecedented psychological strain.FROM TRAUMA TO ENLIGHTENMENT is a 30-year breakthrough in trauma Healing. While the mental-health crisis dominates headlines, from youth anxiety to workplace burnout to nationwide shortages in clinical care, Dr. Alman argues that one essential truth continues to be overlooked: “People are not broken—they are overwhelmed.”In From Trauma to Enlightenment, Drs. Alman and Felitti synthesize 30+ years of clinical work with hundreds of thousands of people across ages, cultures, and life experiences, revealing a powerful and deeply human insight: “Symptoms are not failures. They are solutions. Trauma is not destiny. Healing is possible at any age.”Grounded in new research in epigenetics, memory science, and stress physiology, From Trauma to Enlightenment brings uncommon clarity to the often-confusing landscape of ACEs, PCEs, trauma, and emotional overwhelm. Drs. Alman and Felitti translate decades of work into insights that feel both scientific and deeply human, weaving in stories of individuals who transformed their lives through these methods. Rather than presenting a set of rigid steps, the book offers a hopeful, practical path forward—one that helps readers release long-held stress, break persistent patterns, and heal the root causes that quietly shape their health, relationships, and sense of self.In a cultural moment defined by uncertainty, From Trauma to Enlightenment stands as both a scientific contribution and a human invitation: a pathway from surviving to healing—and ultimately, to becoming fully oneself.TRUE SAGE: ORACLE CARDS & GUIDED JOURNEY BOOKLET offers readers a new tool for daily healing, In TRUE SAGE, Dr. Alman introduces an experiential companion designed for everyday emotional support—pairing 76 beautifully color-illustrated oracle cards with a companion how-to guided journey booklet, offering simple, grounded practices inspired by Alman's decades of therapeutic work.As rates of stress, loneliness, and emotional exhaustion continue to surge across generations, TRUE SAGE arrives as a quiet but powerful companion, an invitation to return to oneself in a world that constantly pulls us outward. Each card offers a moment of calm, a pause long enough to hear the wisdom that so often gets drowned out by daily noise. The guided booklet deepens that experience, leading readers into intuitive practices that help them reconnect with their inner steadiness, release emotional clutter, and cultivate clarity from within.Where From Trauma to Enlightenment lays out the science and the deeper framework for healing, True Sage equips readers with a daily ritual. It transforms trauma-informed care into something beautifully accessible—something anyone can reach for in the middle of a busy morning, a difficult evening, or a season of change.The release of these two titles arrives as society grapples with what the Surgeon General has called “the defining public health crisis of our time.” Americans are experiencing historic levels of trauma exposure—collectively and individually. Dr. Alman’s message is clear: “We inherit wounds we never asked for. But healing them changes everything; our bodies, our relationships, and the way we move through the world.”With these works, he aims not just to educate, but to empower a movement: a future in which healing the root cause becomes mainstream.Both titles by Dr. Brian Alman are now available for pre-order internationally through major retailers with publishing dates in February and April. Published by Storyteller Media, a Beverly Hills based publishing house: a division of Curiosity Entertainment, dedicated to courageous, culturally resonant storytelling across books and film. Storyteller Media titles are distributed globally by Macmillan Publishers.PRE-SAVE from your favorite retailer today.FROM TRAUMA TO ENLIGHTENMENT by Dr. Brian Alman | Hardcover | 112 pages | ISBN 9798999529985 | March 17, 2026 |Published by Storyteller Media | Distributed by Macmillan | PRE-ORDERS available: Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Bookshop.org | Books-A-Million | Walmart | | Indigo | and more.TRUE SAGE: ORACLE CARDS & GUIDED JOURNEY BOOKLET by Dr. Brian Alman | Softcover | 162 pages & 76 color illustrated cards | ISBN 9798999529992 | June 2026 |Published by Storyteller Media | Distributed by Macmillan | PRE-ORDERS available: Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Bookshop.org | Books-A-Million | Walmart | Indigo | and more.For more information on Dr. Brian Alman: https://drbrianalman.com/ For Press & Media Inquiries:For review copies, interviews, and feature requests: contact@storyteller.mediaStoryteller Media | 8840 Wilshire Blvd Suite 300 | Beverly Hills, CA 90211 | www.storyteller.media###

