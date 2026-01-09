PsychArmor Welcomed Nine New Board Members in 2025, Including Five Veterans, Deepening Its Commitment to Those Who Serve

Nine new board members—five Veterans—bring expanded leadership, expertise, and lived experience to advance PsychArmor’s mission.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychArmor , a leading nonprofit using education and training to transform the way the nation engages with military and Veteran communities, is proud to announce the appointment of nine new members to its Board of Directors in 2025. The new appointees are: Bill Aseltyne, Legal Executive; SgtMaj Bill Birnie, USMC (Ret.), President and CEO, Frontwave Credit Union; Etienne de Bruin, Founder and CEO, 7CTOs; Melissa DeTamble, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ascential Technologies; Col. Michael R. Hudson, USMC (Ret.), Vice President, Insider Risk & Suicide Prevention, Clearforce; RADM Terry Kraft, USN (Ret.), President and CEO, USS Midway Museum; Shaun Murphy, CPT, USN (Ret.), President & CEO, MBS Fractional Contract Management Services; military family member Kathy Naylor, Executive Coach, Change and Leadership Solutions; and Navy veteran Alison Wagner, Consultant, McKinsey and Company.All nine new board members bring deep connections to the military community as Veterans, family members, and supporters. Their combined expertise in leadership, technology, finance, human resources, and organizational transformation will help PsychArmor continue advancing its mission to provide education and resources that support service members, Veterans, and their families.William J. “Bill” Aseltyne, a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, has spent his career serving the healthcare and nonprofit sectors. He has chaired the Connecticut Bar Association’s Committee on Health Law and served as a trustee or board member for numerous organizations. Bill brings deep expertise in health law, nonprofit governance, and risk management to the PsychArmor Board, where his guidance supports strategic partnerships and continued growth in service to military and Veteran communities.A 25-year veteran of the Marine Corps, Bill Birnie’s distinguished career includes service in combat operations during Operation Desert Storm and Operation United Shield and assignments as a Marine guard and detachment commander at U.S. Embassies worldwide. Currently serving as President and CEO of Frontwave Credit Union, he leads a $1.4 billion institution committed to empowering military families and Veterans.Etienne de Bruin has more than 20 years of global technology leadership and entrepreneurial experience. Etienne is the Founder and CEO of 7CTOs, creator of the CTO Levels framework, and author of CTO Excellence in 100 Days. A recognized thought leader in technology, leadership, and AI, he brings strategic insight and a strong commitment to ethical innovation to PsychArmor, supporting its mission to better serve Veterans, military families, and caregivers through education and connection.Melissa DeTamble brings 30 years of progressive human resources experience, as well as experience as a Veteran spouse, focusing on talent development, executive compensation, and organizational growth. In her HR leadership roles, Melissa has been instrumental in driving business transformation, including overseeing the expansion of a private equity-backed company from $500 million to over $1.3 billion in revenue. She is currently the Chief Human Resources Officer of Ascential Technologies.Mike Hudson has more than 30 years of Marine Corps leadership and operational experience. A retired Marine Corps Colonel and aviator, he commanded a helicopter squadron and a Marine Expeditionary Unit supporting combat and contingency operations across Africa, Central, and Pacific Commands. Since retiring in 2014, he has served as Vice President of Insider Risk and Suicide Prevention at ClearForce, bringing deep expertise in prevention, leadership, and organizational resilience.Retired Rear Admiral Terry Kraft’s distinguished 34-year career in the U.S. Navy included command of aviation squadrons, ships, and a carrier strike group, with key assignments including commanding the USS Ronald Reagan in San Diego and the Navy Warfare Development Command. Currently, as President and CEO of the USS Midway Museum, he leads efforts to honor the legacy of those who served while fostering public education—values that align closely with PsychArmor’s mission.Shaun Murphy brings more than 30 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Navy to the PsychArmor Board of Directors, retiring as a highly decorated Captain, commanding three Navy Operational Support Centers, leading more than 2,100 personnel and managing multimillion-dollar programs while driving organizational transformation and high-performance cultures. Since transitioning from active duty, Shaun has continued to lead in organizational development, change management, and enterprise risk, applying his strategic expertise to complex initiatives.Kathy Naylor is a People & Culture Executive, leadership coach, and organizational transformation consultant with global experience across private, public, and federal sectors. A military family member, she brings deep insight into the unique challenges of military-connected communities. Kathy has led HR and transformation initiatives in Fortune 500 companies, professional services, and government, and now provides executive coaching and organizational consulting through her firm, Change and Leadership Solutions. She is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC), certified in Systemic Team Coaching and CliftonStrengths, and has taught leadership and organizational behavior at four universities.Alison “Ally” Wagner, a distinguished Naval Intelligence Veteran, military spouse, and experienced leader, holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and currently serves as Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, where she played a crucial role in McKinsey’s pro bono research analyzing the nonprofit sector serving Veterans. Ally attended the National Defense University’s (NDU) Eisenhower program, receiving a Master’s in National Security Strategy and Resourcing. She serves on the Board of the National Intelligence Professionals (NIP) and is passionate about fostering collaboration among the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and US Coast Guard.“We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic leaders to our board,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, Chief Executive Officer of PsychArmor. “Their leadership and expertise, combined with their strong commitment to Veteran advocacy, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact and fulfill our mission of empowering individuals to support military and Veteran communities.”About PsychArmorPsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families. For more information about PsychArmor and its mission, visit psycharmor.org.

