New Child-Centered Pre-K in The Woodlands Area Now Enrolling

Nurturing Natural Curiosity Celebrating Growth in the Garden

Discovery School of Innovation introduces a Reggio Emilia–inspired Pre-K4 program in Fall 2026, expanding childhood education options in The Woodlands area.

Our Pre-K4 program is intentionally designed to honor curiosity, encourage questions, and place joy at the center of learning.” — Catherine Sagar, Founder and Director

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery School of Innovation is now enrolling for their new Reggio Emilia –inspired Pre-K4 program for four-year-old students beginning in the fall of 2026, expanding early childhood education options for families in The Woodlands and surrounding communities.The new program is grounded in the internationally recognized Reggio Emilia educational philosophy, emphasizing child-led exploration, collaboration, creativity, and learning through meaningful relationships with nature, materials, and the environment. The approach is designed to support curiosity, confidence, communication, and a strong foundation for lifelong learning during the most formative years of childhood.“At the heart of the Reggio Emilia philosophy is the belief that children are capable, curious, and deeply connected to their environment,” said Dr. Melissa Gatlin, assistant professor of early childhood at Sam Houston State University. “This nature-rich learning environment creates a powerful foundation for discovery, creativity, and wonder. Families in The Woodlands area are truly fortunate to have access to an educational setting that nurtures both the mind and spirit of every child and represents a meaningful investment in long-term growth and well-being.”Dr. Hatice Zeynep Inan, an internationally recognized Reggio Emilia expert, advisory board member, and professor at Sam Houston State University, emphasized the contemporary relevance of the approach.“World-wide known Reggio Emilia philosophy is the most contemporary and influential approach in early childhood education today,” Inan said. “Its power lies in viewing every child as capable, curious, and full of potential. In Reggio-inspired programs, children learn through meaningful inquiry, collaboration, and joyful experimentation with technology and nature, resulting in deeper, more authentic learning than traditional, highly standardized models. As Loris Malaguzzi said, ‘Nothing without joy.’ Here, children will not only learn—they will truly enjoy the process.”Founder and Director Catherine Sagar said the program reflects Discovery’s long-standing commitment to honoring how young children learn best.“The early years shape how children see themselves as learners,” Sagar said. “Our Pre-K4 program is intentionally designed to honor curiosity, encourage questions, and place joy at the center of learning. When children feel capable, supported, and inspired, deep and meaningful learning follows naturally.”The Pre-K4 program will open in fall 2026 and will be housed on Discovery School of Innovation’s new campus, scheduled to open in August 2026.About Discovery School of InnovationFounded in 2020, Discovery School of Innovation is a private, non-sectarian school serving families in The Woodlands, Texas, and surrounding communities. The school is known for its challenging academics and experiential, student-centered approach to learning, emphasizing inquiry, creativity, character development, and real-world application. Discovery School of Innovation is fully accredited by Cognia In August 2026, Discovery School of Innovation will open a new six-acre campus located at 28277 Sweetgum Road, Magnolia, TX, designed to support hands-on, nature-connected learning across multiple grade levels. The campus will feature light-filled classrooms, flexible learning spaces, outdoor education environments, sports, and areas dedicated to arts, sciences, and community gatherings. The expansion supports the school’s continued growth and will serve students in Pre-K4 through Grade 8, with plans to launch a high school program beginning in 2027.Media ContactCatherine SagarFounder and Director, Discovery School of Innovationcsagar@discoverysi.org

