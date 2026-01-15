Let’s Talk With Luisa Greco, Realtor, New York & Connecticut

Luisa Greco, Realtor The Greco Team Michael D. Greco, Realtor Buyer Representation of a property in Nyack, NY acquired for $1.39M This home was designed in 1966 by renowned architect Charles Winter.

We are honored to chat today with Luisa Greco & Michael Greco about their decades long history in Westchester and Connecticut real estate. Don't miss their insights about what to do in today's market.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Luisa! Your family has very deep roots, over many decades, in the Westchester County’s New York Sound Shore area and in Greenwich, CT. Before we talk about the services you provide, real estate trends, recent success stories, and much more, please tell us about your journey.Luisa Greco: I grew up in a large multifamily home filled with family, friends, and constant activity; my parents’ home for more than 50 years after my father came to America. From an early age, I saw real estate not just as property, but as a foundation for stability, opportunity, and long-term growth.My father built a successful business from an empty retail space in Greenwich, Connecticut, and instilled in me the value of community, relationships, and thoughtful real estate investment throughout Westchester County and Connecticut. That connection to the small business community has shaped how I approach both real estate and service today.I purchased my first home at 22 and immediately fell in love with the process. That early experience, and every move since, reinforced how closely homes are tied to life’s most meaningful chapters.Harrison, New York became my long-term home nearly 30 years ago, a decision guided by intuition and timing that proved deeply meaningful as my family grew and our community took root. Watching family and friends settle nearby and seeing generations pass through the same school district further deepened my appreciation for the power of place.These experiences shape how I serve my clients today. Buying or selling a home is rarely just a transaction; it often represents a pivotal life moment, tied to milestones such as marriage, growing families, career changes, loss, or reinvention. Having lived through many of them myself, I understand the weight and emotion they carry.Let’s Talk™: You clearly have a very strong presence in the Westchester County New York Sound Shore area and in Greenwich, CT. Care to elaborate about the services you provide?Luisa Greco: I am a Realtor licensed in New York and Connecticut, serving Westchester County’s Sound Shore communities and extending into Fairfield County, Connecticut. I’m deeply committed to guiding clients through the real estate process with clarity, confidence, and care. My team also has a strong referral network in Florida and throughout the entire country.When representing sellers, my team and I take a comprehensive and highly customized approach. We conduct detailed comparative market analyses, carefully evaluate current market conditions, and develop strategic pricing and marketing plans designed to highlight each home’s unique strengths and maximize its value. I bring a data-driven, strategic approach to every transaction. This analytical approach, paired with strong local relationships, allows me to guide clients with precision and confidence, particularly in competitive markets.Having lived and worked in Westchester County for more than 30 years, I bring deep local market knowledge shaped by firsthand experience. The Sound Shore-Pelham, New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Harrison, and Rye, naturally extending into Greenwich, Connecticut, is where I call home and where my heart truly lies. This firsthand experience enables me to guide clients not only to the right home, but to communities that genuinely align with their lifestyle and long-term goals.I’m also actively involved in both professional and community organizations. I am a charter member of the Circle Networking Group and an active member of the Harrison, Rye, Larchmont, and Modern Horizon Chambers of Commerce. I was honored to speak at the Business Elevated Women in Leadership event, where I shared my personal journey of moving to Westchester and building a successful real estate career. I also personally organized and hosted Real Estate Reimagined: Beyond the Blueprint at Walk Your Plans NY, bringing together architects, builders, and real estate professionals to collaborate on the future of high-end residential design through immersive visualization technology.Let’s Talk™: Let’s talk about your team for a moment. We understand that you also work with your son, Michael Greco. Welcome to the conversation, Michael ! Please tell us about your journey as well, the services you provide, and any success stories you would like to mention.Michael Greco: My real estate journey began in sunny South Florida. After some time, I needed additional support and knew there was no one better than my own mother to step in and help support the business. With her background in technology education and a lifelong interest in real estate, the transition was seamless. I encouraged her to obtain her New York and Connecticut licenses, and within two weeks she secured her first listing and has not looked back since.Today, we work side by side as business partners and Realtors. My background in Communication and Media Studies from Fordham University, combined with experience in advertising and marketing, supports our team’s strategic branding, innovative marketing, and clear communication. Together, we have built The Greco Team around family, collaboration, and service, supported by experienced transaction coordinators, a strong nationwide referral network, and plans for continued growth.The Greco Team is a member in good standing of the National Association of Realtors, New York State Association of Realtors, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, OneKey MLS, Connecticut Realtors, Smart MLS, Greenwich MLS, and the Greenwich Realtors Board. This allows us to serve clients throughout New York and Connecticut, with referral coverage in Florida and nationwide.We also maintain long-standing relationships with trusted local professionals, including inspectors, attorneys, lenders, contractors, and vendors. These partnerships ensure reliable referrals and a seamless, well-coordinated experience for our clients from listing through closing and beyond.Let’s Talk™: We seem to be heading into a period of declining interest rates. What would you like your clients on the buy-side, and on the sell-side, to know about this environment and how to best take advantage of it?Luisa Greco: As the market enters a phase of stabilizing interest rates with the potential for modest, incremental declines, our team helps buyers and sellers navigate this environment strategically guided by data and fundamentals rather than speculation or headlines.Mortgage rates dipped below 6% for the first time in years this week, signaling a potential shift and encouraging some previously sidelined buyers to re-engage. At the same time, homeowners are beginning to explore listing opportunities with renewed confidence. Affordability pressures and constrained inventory, however, continue to play a central role in shaping demand.Most economists expect mortgage rates to remain relatively steady overall, with limited downside in the near term. One key uncertainty is ongoing speculation that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could purchase billions of dollars in mortgage-backed securities to narrow the spread between mortgage rates and the 10-year Treasury. While such action could provide short-term relief, any meaningful or sustained reduction in rates would likely require broader and continued government involvement.______________________Buy-Side Perspective______________________While Federal Reserve policy often dominates headlines, mortgage rates are more closely tied to longer-term bond yields and inflation expectations than to immediate Fed decisions. For buyers, this means opportunity exists in the current environment—not by waiting for a dramatic rate drop, but by approaching purchases strategically and negotiating from a position of strength.Our team focuses on securing value through comprehensive negotiations, including purchase price, seller concessions, rate buydowns, and favorable contract terms—particularly on homes that have spent more time on the market. Buyers seeing the greatest success are those prioritizing the right property at the right value, with the understanding that refinancing remains a viable option should rates move meaningfully lower over time. In many cases, a rate reduction of approximately 1% is where refinancing begins to offer clear financial benefit, allowing borrowers to recoup closing costs within a reasonable timeframe.While monitoring rates is important, we encourage buyers to keep the broader picture in focus: monthly payment comfort, anticipated length of ownership, and lifestyle considerations such as location, schools, and community. These factors often outweigh short-term rate fluctuations in long-term satisfaction and financial outcomes.Rather than waiting for rates to reach a “perfect” level, buyers can take practical steps now to improve affordability by strengthening their credit profile, managing debt, building cash reserves, and selecting loan structures that allow flexibility to refinance if conditions improve.______________________Sell-Side Perspective______________________For sellers, current forecasts suggest a stable rate environment with a gentle downward trajectory rather than abrupt volatility. As interest rates continue to ease incrementally, buyer confidence is expected to improve, supporting sustained demand and healthy market activity. While a dramatic rate drop is unlikely in the near term, the gradual improvement in financing conditions is favorable for pricing stability and longer-term appreciation.Although interest rates are beyond any seller’s control, how a home is positioned, marketed, and negotiated is not, and that is where expertise delivers the greatest impact. By strategically highlighting a property’s features, lifestyle benefits, and accessibility, and by executing thoughtful marketing, open houses, and showings, our team consistently maximizes value across varying rate environments.Ultimately, the right time to buy or sell is driven by individual circumstances. Life events such as career changes, family needs, or retirement timelines naturally guide these decisions. The most successful outcomes come from aligning those moments with informed strategy and working alongside experienced, trusted professionals every step of the way.Let’s Talk™: Can we talk about “1031 Exchanges” for a moment? This is a fairly complicated tax deferral strategy for real estate investors which allows them to postpone paying capital gains taxes when selling an investment property by reinvesting the proceeds into a "like-kind" property. Not every real estate agent has expertise with 1031’s and it is quite impressive that you do! Please tell us more!Luisa Greco: A 1031 exchange, named after Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, is a powerful strategy for real estate investors seeking to defer capital gains taxes. When structured correctly, it allows property owners to sell an investment property and reinvest the proceeds into a “like-kind” property, provided strict IRS timelines are met. Investors must identify potential replacement properties within 45 days of the sale and complete the purchase within 180 days. This approach helps preserve capital, improve cash flow, and strategically grow or diversify an investment portfolio.I recently guided clients through a complex and time-sensitive 1031 exchange. We successfully sold a multifamily property for $1.25 million ($50,000 over asking price) within just 30 days from contract to closing. We then secured the replacement property for $965,000 ($110,000 under original asking price). By carefully coordinating timelines, negotiations, and professional partners, our team ensured all 1031 requirements were met seamlessly, maximizing our clients’ financial advantage and positioning them for continued investment success.Let’s Talk™: Are there some recent transactions, success stories, and testimonials you would like to mention?Luisa Greco: One of my personal favorite transactions was one in which we represented the buyers, an exceptional international family whose primary residence is in Germany. Successfully navigating time-zone differences and cross-continental coordination required, flexibility, and a high level of trust. Working with this remarkable family was a truly stellar experience from start to finish, and through a focused, strategic negotiation, we were able to move decisively and secure the property of their dreams at the asking price of $1,399,000.The property itself was a rare architectural gem: a distinctive multi-level home located between Piermont and Nyack, designed in 1966 by renownedhitect Charles Winter. Built directly into a wooded mountainside and oriented toward the bridge, the home offered breathtaking, elevated views of the Hudson River. Spanning four levels, the residence offered expansive, open, loft-style living spaces anchored by a custom staircase that served as the architectural centerpiece seamlessly connecting each floor. It was the kind of residence that leaves a lasting impression; timeless, intentional, and impossible not to fall in love with.Let’s Talk™: Before we wrap up here today…thank you again for joining us Luisa and Michael. Is there anything else you would like to mention and how can we reach you?Thank you, Martin. Our mission is to educate, empower, and connect individuals through real estate by providing trusted guidance, fostering meaningful relationships, and actively supporting the communities we serve with integrity, expertise, and heart. Whether you’re exploring options, planning ahead, or seeking guidance, we welcome the opportunity to meet with you and support you every step of the way. Simply reach out, we’re here to help. 