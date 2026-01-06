IFJ Co., Ltd. Introduces Revolutionary SWICKER® Surgical Sponge to the Japanese Market

IFJ Co, Ltd. Okinawa, Japan SWICKER Radiopaque Surgical Foam Sponge Easily placed and retrieved through a trocar for laparoscopic procedures

Next-generation gauze alternative designed for open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery is now available in Japan

SWICKER represents a significant leap forward in intraoperative safety and efficiency.” — Takaya Akiyuki, President & CEO of IFJ Co., Ltd.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syntervention , Inc., developer of the SWICKERradiopaque surgical foam sponge, today announced the official launch of SWICKER in Japan. IFJ Co., Ltd. is a leading distributor of innovative medical devices and is now offering this groundbreaking surgical foam sponge to the Japanese market.The SWICKER is engineered to elevate safety, efficiency, and performance across open, laparoscopic, and robotic-assisted surgical procedures. Developed with cutting-edge materials and patented technology, the SWICKER addresses longstanding challenges associated with traditional surgical sponges and gauze, including linting, retained surgical item (RSI) risk, and limited visibility under imaging. The unique design and radiopaque properties of SWICKER ensure rapid and unambiguous detection on X-ray, while its highly absorbent, low-profile structure provides superior fluid management even in minimally invasive settings.Key features of SWICKER include:• Universal compatibility with open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery• Lint-free and non-fraying material• Biocompatible radiopaque ink dots provide exceptional visibility under X-ray• Exceptional absorbency (> 10× its weight in fluid) with rapid wicking action• Flexible yet durable construction that maintains integrity throughout long procedures• Available in multiple sizes and configurations, including laparoscopic and robotic-compatible sponges“SWICKER represents a significant leap forward in intraoperative safety and efficiency,” said Takaya Akiyuki, President & CEO of IFJ Co., Ltd. “Japanese surgeons are global leaders in both traditional and robotic surgery. By bringing SWICKER to Japan, we are proud to provide a solution that meets the exacting standards of our surgical community while helping reduce the risk of retained surgical items—one of the most serious preventable complications in the operating room.”SWICKER surgical foam sponges have already received regulatory clearance from the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) and will be immediately available through IFJ’s nationwide distribution network and select hospital partners._____About IFJ Co., Ltd.Established in 2010, IFJ Co., Ltd. is a trusted distributor of advanced surgical and medical devices throughout Japan. With a mission to introduce innovative, high-quality products that improve patient outcomes and clinical efficiency, IFJ partners with leading global manufacturers to bring breakthrough technologies to Japanese healthcare providers.Media Contact:Miyoshi Kenji, DirectorMarketing & Communications Manager, IFJ Co., Ltd.Email: miyoshi28b@forestg.jpPhone: +81-98-995-6043Website: www.ifj-md.com

SWICKER Product Overview Video

