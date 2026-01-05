Hilliard Law Announces Promotion of Alex Hilliard and Bonnie J. Rickert to Partner Hilliard Law is a Corpus Christi, Texas based law firm committed to pursuing justice for clients nationwide.

The promotions of Hilliard and Rickert underscore Hilliard Law’s commitment to cultivating leadership from within.

These promotions reflect the strength of our people and the future of our firm. Alex and Bonnie are trusted leaders who have helped drive some of our most complex and consequential cases.” — Bob Hilliard

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilliard Law is proud to announce the promotion of Alex Hilliard and Bonnie Rickert to Partner, recognizing their exceptional leadership, legal excellence, and significant contributions to the firm’s national litigation efforts.“These promotions reflect the strength of our people and the future of our firm,” said Bob Hilliard, Founding Partner of Hilliard Law. “Alex and Bonnie are trusted leaders who have helped drive some of our most complex and consequential cases. Their elevation to partner marks an exciting chapter for Hilliard Law.”Alex Hilliard’s promotion to partner reflects a career built on trial-ready advocacy, complex litigation, and leadership in large-scale, national cases. He is a seasoned trial attorney who has quickly built a name for his fearless courtroom advocacy and record-setting results. Hilliard’s experience includes serving on several plaintiffs’ leadership teams in headline-making cases such as the Astroworld festival litigation. Hilliard also secured several multi-million-dollar outcomes for clients, including a $33 million verdict in a product liability trial involving a child’s brain injury, a record $18 million wrongful death jury verdict in San Patricio County, and a $50 million settlement in a commercial trucking case.“Becoming a partner at Hilliard Law is incredibly meaningful to me,” Hilliard said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work on cases that truly matter and to learn from some of the best trial lawyers in the country. I’m honored to help lead this firm forward and continue fighting for the people who trust us with their stories.”The promotions of Hilliard and Rickert underscore Hilliard Law’s commitment to cultivating leadership from within and continuing to expand its role in complex, nationwide litigation.Bonnie Rickert brings extensive experience in mass tort litigation and large-scale, national lawsuits, where she has been instrumental in advancing complex cases involving widespread consumer harm and corporate accountability. Known for her strategic insight and meticulous approach, Rickert plays a key role in managing high-stakes litigation that spans jurisdictions and legal disciplines.Throughout her career at Hilliard Law, Rickert has contributed to major nationwide matters, including litigation addressing emerging issues at the intersection of technology, consumer protection, and public safety. Her work reflects a deep commitment to thoughtful advocacy, precision, and meaningful results for clients.“Being named a partner at Hilliard Law is both an honor and a responsibility,” Rickert said. “This firm is built on collaboration, integrity, and a willingness to take on the hardest cases. I’m proud to continue this work alongside a team that is so deeply committed to justice.”“As we look to the future, Alex and Bonnie represent the next generation of leadership at Hilliard Law,” Bob Hilliard added. “Their experience, judgment, and dedication strengthen our ability to take on major cases and continue delivering excellence for our clients.”About Hilliard LawHilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, Founding Partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal’s prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 23 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board-certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. This year alone, Hilliard Law’s 22-lawyer firm has already secured over $200 million in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.hilliard-law.com Media Inquiries:Elisabeth Tabor, Director of Public Relationsetabor@hilliard-law.commedia@hilliard-law.com

