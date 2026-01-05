Graphy Enters Exclusive Strategic Partnership with FUGO to Enable Mass Production of Shape Memory Aligners

Graphy x FUGO Key Features of Graphy Shape Memory Aligner® (SMA)

Combining proprietary shape-memory materials with layer-less 3D printing to redefine scalable dental manufacturing

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), a global innovator in advanced 3D-printing dental materials, announced that it has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership and large-scale supply agreement with FUGO Precision 3D, a U.S.-based developer of next-generation layer-less 3D printing technology.The agreement marks a critical milestone in establishing a mass-production infrastructure for Shape Memory Aligners (SMA) and accelerates Graphy’s expansion into high-volume, high-precision dental manufacturing markets.[A New Manufacturing Paradigm for Digital Orthodontics]The collaboration integrates Graphy’s proprietary Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) material technology—the world’s first of its kind—with FUGO’s centrifugal, layer-less 3D printing platform, a process that fundamentally departs from conventional layer-by-layer additive manufacturing.By eliminating visible layer boundaries, FUGO’s technology enables:• Exceptionally smooth, optically clear surfaces• Precision down to ~10 microns• Continuous, high-throughput manufacturingThese characteristics make the platform particularly well suited for orthodontic appliances, where aesthetic quality, dimensional accuracy, and repeatability are critical clinical requirements.[From Materials Innovation to Scalable Industrial Production]Through this agreement, Graphy secures a strategic position beyond a conventional material supplier, becoming the exclusive provider of shape-memory materials optimized for FUGO’s next-generation printing systems.This positioning allows Graphy to align material science, printing physics, and process optimization into a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem ready for enterprise level interests.More importantly, the partnership is structured not as a one-time supply arrangement, but as a long-term strategic alliance focused on:• Joint R&D in materials and process co-optimization• Stable, scalable global supply chains• Commercial readiness for large dental service organizations and laboratory networksFor investors, this represents a clear transition from technology validation to industrial execution, with meaningful implications for revenue scalability and operating leverage.[FUGO: Layer-less Printing as an Enabler of Clinical Quality]Headquartered in California, FUGO Precision 3D has developed a proprietary printing method that uses centrifugal force to form objects continuously without discrete layers.The resulting outputs exhibit superior surface integrity and mechanical consistency—attributes that are increasingly demanded in regulated healthcare applications.Alex “Sasha” Shkolnik, Co-Founder and CTO of FUGO, commented:“In nearly four decades of working with advanced materials and printing technologies, Graphy’s shape-memory material stands out as something genuinely new. It unlocks possibilities in dental 3D printing that we have not previously encountered.”Alexander Meseonznik, Co-Founder and CEO of FUGO, added:“We have received collaboration proposals from companies worldwide, but Graphy’s technological depth and long-term business vision clearly distinguished this partnership. Together, we see an opportunity to shape the future of global dental manufacturing.”[Joint Development for Differentiated Quality]Under the agreement, Graphy participates not merely as a printer customer, but as a core R&D partner, collaborating closely with FUGO to synchronize material behavior and printing dynamics.This co-development approach is designed to ensure that final SMA products deliver consistent clinical performance, manufacturability, and quality assurance at scale. And that all future products for any industry sector are held to a level of quality that was not achievable in the past.By controlling both material formulation and production compatibility, Graphy strengthens its competitive moat while laying the groundwork for repeatable, high-margin manufacturing.[Executive Perspective]Un-Seob Sim, CEO of Graphy, stated:“This exclusive partnership with FUGO represents a turning point where Graphy’s shape-memory materials converge with world-class printing technology to create new industrial value. In dental manufacturing, the true differentiator is not the printer alone, but the quality of the final product achieved through material-process synergy. Graphy is uniquely positioned to maximize that synergy.”He added:“With this collaboration, we are accelerating our global dental strategy and expect to deliver more tangible business results beginning next year. We will continue to set new benchmarks in the dental industry by centering innovation around advanced 3D-printing materials.”[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces.By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.

