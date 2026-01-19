Jolly Cannabis Heads to CHAMPS Trade Show in Austin | Jan 19–21 | Booth #2012

JOLLY CANNABIS / JOLLY CLUB 10MG THC CBD GUMMIES

Premium gummies, modern energy, and a fresh take on cannabis. Jolly arrives at CHAMPS Austin this January.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, Texas, January 19, 2026: JOLLY , the cannabis brand with a focus on THC and CBD gummies, will present their lineup of high quality blends at Champs Trade Show in Austin Texas from January 19th - 21st at Booth #2012.Known for its vibrant branding, elevated formulations, and commitment to compliance, JOLLY Cannabis has quickly distinguished itself as one of the most forward-thinking companies in the cannabis space. By blending high quality ingredients with a wellness-driven, lifestyle-focused approach, the brand is setting a new benchmark for the modern consumer experience.At Champs Austin, JOLLY Cannabis will highlight their range of hemp-derived gummies. JOLLY's mission is to deliver transparency, education, and trust to consumers and retailers, driven by a passion for making high-quality cannabis products that are accessible and safe. Attendees can expect to see their 1:1 Line, 1:25 Line, and Broad Spectrum CBD Line. Each blend is lab tested, contains zero synthetics, and is crafted with consumers in mind.Always delivering the latest in ratio options, JOLLY Cannabis designs products that will work for every consumer and retailer alike. Along with their expansive ratio options, Jolly offers diet-friendly edibles as well, including gluten-free and vegan options.Beyond their cannabis products, Jolly connects with the community through their streetwear and athletics brand, JOLLY CLUB.Attendees and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth #2012 to learn more about JOLLY Cannabis and explore their products.

