The 2026 Valentine’s Hack: New App 'Bente' Turns Local Venues Into Real-Time Matchmakers (No Planning Required)

Bente's real-time map interface shows users actively checked into Hotspots, replacing swiping with actual presence. Upon signing up, users select one of four intents (Friendship, Flirtation, Romance, Collab) to filter the room instantly. Flovara Inc. Logo.

Forget swiping. Bente’s 'Icebreaker' radar finds compatible matches in the same room and guides you to them instantly. Safe, private, and real-time.

A bar isn't just a place to drink anymore. With Bente, it becomes a real-time game board for connection and discovery.” — Eduardo Flores

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the pressure of Valentine’s Day approaches, a new trend is emerging in South Florida that bypasses weeks of failed chatting and "ghosting." Bente, a new social utility app, is helping users salvage their social lives by turning the places they already go, bars, cafes, and lounges into active discovery zones.For 2026, Bente is pitching a dual solution: ending the loneliness epidemic for users, and solving the "empty room" problem for venue owners.The "Hotspot" Economy: Why Venues Are Signing Up In a post-digital world, venues are fighting for attention. Bente changes the dynamic by designating partner locations as " Bente Hotspots ." "We aren't just an app for meeting people; we are digital infrastructure for the real world," says the Founder of Flovara Inc. "A bar isn't just a place to drink anymore; with Bente, it becomes a real-time game board for connection. If you're a venue owner, Bente is how you turn a quiet Tuesday into a buzzing social hub."How It Works: The "Icebreaker" Forget swiping from your couch. Bente requires presence.Check-In to Tune In: Users walk into a Bente Hotspot (or a Hotzone) and tap Check-In. Only then do they become visible to others at that specific venue.Pick Your Intent: Users select one of four modes: Friendship, Flirtation, Collab, or Romance. This filters the room instantly—no more guessing if the person at the bar is single or looking for a gym buddy.The Algorithm Takes Over: The user launches an "Icebreaker Session" (available in Regular or Blind Mode). The app scans the room for compatible intents.Real-Time Guide: If a match accepts, Bente navigates them to each other within the venue for an immediate face-to-face conversation.Beyond Romance: The "Collab" Factor While Valentine's Day drives the current surge, Bente’s "Collab" intent is rapidly gaining traction among freelancers and entrepreneurs who use Hotspots as coworking spaces to find instant business partners.The Privacy "Kill Switch": Unlike older generation apps that broadcast location 24/7, Bente respects the 2026 standard of privacy. Unless a user has "Discovery Mode" enabled (via Bente Direct), they vanish from the map the moment they leave the venue.Availability: Bente is live on iOS and Android nationwide. The company is actively onboarding new Hospitality Partners across Florida and key US cities ahead of the February 14th rush.About Flovara Inc.: Flovara Inc. is a Florida-based technology company redefining the "Experience Economy." By merging digital discovery with physical presence, Flovara aims to make technology the bridge, not the barrier.Media Contact: Eduardo Flores Flovara Inc. press@flovara.co https://www.flovara.co/

The ultimate networking hack for 2026. 🚀

