25 Years of Expertise: Threenh.com Continues to Drive Innovation in Coatings & Inks Color Measurement

Guangdong Coatings and Inks Industry Association visit the 3nh Guangdong Coatings and Inks Industry Association visit the 3nh photo together Certificate of Coatings and Ink Industry Association

Guangdong Coatings and Inks Industry Association visits Guangdong Threenh Technology Co., Ltd.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Manufacturer of Color Measurement and Control Instruments, 3NH’s role as an innovator in the coatings and inks industry continues to develop, especially after the recent visit of the Guangdong Coatings and Inks Industry Association. The visit provided an opportunity to address industry developments, technological advancements, and potential partnerships related to 3NH’s Precision Color Management and the evolving Chinese Manufacturing Industry.

Wang Bing, Deputy Secretary-General of the Guangdong Coatings and Inks Industry Association, and Jiang Jiaju, Minister of the Industrial Development Department, visited 3NH on November 13. Deputy General Manager of 3NH, Liu Pinghua, hosted the visit. The parties discussed in detail the emerging demands of the coatings and inks industry, the development of new technologies, and the potential for increased collaboration throughout the value chain.

Guangdong Coatings and Inks Industry Association visit 3nh

The delegation from the association recognized 3NH’s innovative, technical, and market prowess, as well as the role of the company in the promotion of standardization, digitization, and smart manufacturing in the coatings and inks industry.

A Focus on Color Technology for Almost Three Decades

Since being founded in 1998, 3NH has spent more than 27 years focusing on the research, development, production, and sales of professional level color management and surface measurement tools. Over the course of 27 years, the company has been nationally recognized for their continuous growth and has received the award for Guangdong Provincial "Specialized, Sophisticated, Unique and New Enterprise".

As of today, 3NH is operating under multiple prominent names such as 3NH, TILO, and Sine Image. They cover a wide variety of products including:

Colorimeters and Spectrophotometers.

Gloss and Haze Meters.

Thickness Gauges.

Color Matching Light Boxes.

Visual Evaluation Systems.

This product variety allows 3NH to offer their customers a system that fulfills all of their color measurement and matching needs, as well as gloss, haze, and thickness inspections.

Robust National Service Network and R&D

As part of the exchange, Liu Pinghua discussed 3NH’s long-term technological development as well as the company’s market service layout. The company has a policy of establishing two primary R&D centers, one of which is located in Guangzhou.

Maintaining independent innovation as the primary guiding principle, and through the continuous and strategic investment in various sub-disciplines of industrial design, optical engineering, and software algorithms, 3NH has been able to advance the measurement parameters of accuracy, repeatability, and stabilization.

3NH is also building a world-wide service network with 27 offices and production bases across China and 100+ agents worldwide. This strong network offers customers fast technical support and localized services with quick-logistics throughout the the whole world. This strong network allows 3NH to swiftly address market demands while closely working with industry partners.

The firm also focuses on providing economical solutions that measurement precision, flexibility to different utilization situations, completely localized support, and assist the clients in improving their quality control efficiency while minimizing operational expenditures.

Supporting Coatings and Inks with Reliable Measurement

The coatings and inks industry necessitates exact color oversight, as it is important for ensuring product consistancy, brand integrity, and customer satisfaction.

Supporting a vast range of functions from production line inspection to lab research and creation, 3NH offers colorimeters and spectrophotometer in the plastics, coatings, textiles, food, cosmetics, and printing industries.

The instruments from 3NH offer:

Great repeatability and stability

Satisfactory compliance with inter-instrument

Support for various color spaces and measuring

Friendly interface and data organization

Thanks to these features, the tools from 3NH are great for the industrial control of color quality and the communication of a supplier and customers.

3NH products align with gloss measurement with strict international and domestic standards, including ISO, ASTM, and GB. Their products have excellent measurement accuracy and consistency, spanning diverse industrial applications within quality control and R&D for coatings, plastics, rubbers, metals, ceramics, and the automotive industry.

Certificate of Coatings and Ink Industry Association

3NH manufactures gloss meters that allow for better gloss control, which helps manufacturers enhance the surface quality of their products, decrease the amount of defective products, and improve their market competitiveness.

Industry Acknowledgement and Prospective Partnerships

The Delegation from the Guangdong Coatings and Inks Industry Association commended 3NH for its accomplishments and looks forward to 3NH continuing to lead and drive the industry toward standardization and smart manufacturing. The association underlined its commitment to further being a conduit for upstream and downstream enterprises, promoting collaboration, synergistic exchange of information, and integrated development within the industry value chain.

3NH continuing to lead and drive the Coatings and Inks industry

This tour not only deepened the mutual understanding of the association and its constituent enterprises but also provided a fresh impetus to the development of the coatings, inks, and related equipment manufacturing industry in Guangdong Province.

Master Paint & Coating Color—Color Accuracy for Paints & Coatings Solutions

Ensure Uniform Color for Industrial Coatings, Architectural Paints & Automotive Finishes

Elevate Coating Quality: Measure Tone, Gloss & Pigment Dispersion

From Lab Formulation to On-Site Application—Reliable Color Measurement

Comply with industry standards for coating color consistency

3NH Brand’s Global Outlook

With the steady commercialization of color measurement solutions in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, 3NH is also focused on supplying color measurement solutions globally. 3NH is on the path of building a globally recognized brand for precision color management.

As 3NH continues to grow, it aims to seamlessly integrate precise color measurement with advanced technology to ensure global manufacturers have access to reliable and affordable measurements.

About 3NH

3NH or Guangdong Threenh Technology Co. Ltd. is an industry leader in the manufacturing of quality control and color measurement instruments. 3NH has a fully functional line of spectrophotometers, colorimeters, gloss meters, haze meters and meters and related systems. With the motto, “every color withstand the test of standards” 3NH is on the path to supporting precision color management, process control and quality improvement in global manufacturing

3NH has evolved with innovation, strong technical skills and a service-oriented customer philosophy to ensure the quality and modernized improvement of the coatings, inks, and other developed industries

https://www.threenh.com/Industry_News/3NH-Color-Measurement-Technology-Continues-to-Innovate.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.